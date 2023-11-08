Giants File

2022 Record: 9-7-1 (3rd in NFC East)

Last Meeting: 09/10/23 40-0 Dallas | Dallas Cowboys lead series 74-47-2

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (11-14-1 as a head coach)

Key Additions: TE Darren Waller, WR Parris Campbell, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Deonte Banks (draft), WR Jaylin Hyatt (draft)

Key Departures: C Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Gates, WR Richie James Jr., DB Julian Love

2022 Overview

The New York Giants surprised a lot of folks with their 2022 campaign. Their first year under new head coach Brian Daboll produced a winning record, a postseason appearance, and a playoff win. That created hope for the future.

However, 2022 might as well be a decade away as the 2023 version of the Giants has been a disaster at nearly every turn. They come into Sunday at 2-7 with a laundry list of injuries, starting a third-string quarterback who has thrown for 174 passing yards in two games, one of which where he finished with -1 passing yards in an entire game.

It has been a true night-and-day switch between last year's version and this year's team. While Giants fans came into the season with endless hope that their team was capable of becoming a consistent player in the NFC playoffs, all eyes now seem to be turning to securing the best possible draft pick they can get in the upcoming draft.

Player to watch… EDGE, Kayvon Thibodeaux

If Terence Steele thought things were going to get easier after his horrendous four-sack, and 12-pressure day against the Eagles, he was sadly mistaken. Thibodeaux comes into Dallas like a shark who smells blood in the water. Thibodeaux has 8.5 sacks on the season so far and everybody in that stadium should prepare for him to be lined up against Steele for most of the afternoon.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - 8.5 sacks since Week 3



Most in the NFL during that stretch pic.twitter.com/6dBHVMSDFf — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2023

Left tackle Tyron Smith is fresh off what might have been his best game of the season, and if given the choice of who to square off against, one would think the Giants are going to find a way to scheme up this matchup for Steele. Thibodeaux is strong, explosive, and has the ability to wreak havoc on a quarterback.

On a team that looks to be short on talent in many areas, Thibodeaux is one of the very few playmakers still on this Giants roster. The only way the Cowboys find a way to lose this game on Sunday is if Thibodeaux is able to take the game over and disrupt Dak Prescott from running the offense, and a bounce-back game from Steele is sorely needed to get the Cowboys back in the winning column.

Don’t forget about… DL, Dexter Lawrence

While Thibodeaux is a problem in his own right, his pass rushing teammate Dexter Lawrence is another challenge along that front for the Cowboys. Lawrence is not only capable of rushing the passer from the interior, but he plays the run exceptionally well too.

Dexter Lawrence has been ABSURD this season

Lawrence has three sacks on the season to go along with 32 tackles and poses a challenge for the interior offensive linemen while the tackles are occupied with Thibodeaux. A lot has to go right for the Giants to pull a massive upset on Sunday, but where they can make their biggest impact during Week 10 is with their front seven and finding ways to create negative plays or turnovers.