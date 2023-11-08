Cowboys injury report: KaVontae Turpin, Tyron Smith miss practice

Fresh off the heels of a dramatic, though disappointing, 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys look to get back in the win column with a favorable matchup against the New York Giants. Speaking of the Giants, New York’s season is on the brink following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Tommy DeVito is set to assume starting duties and will do so beginning this week at Dallas. To get a clearer picture of what Cowboys team will face the Giants this Sunday, here are the state of injuries following the Cowboys’ Wednesday practice.

Cowboys’ practice report for Wednesday pic.twitter.com/SiHT7lfOvL — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) November 8, 2023

To open the week, the Cowboys have a few injuries to report. Left tackle Tyron Smith didn’t practice, but it was an illness instead of an injury. Return specialist KaVontae Turpin did not practice with a shoulder issue he picked up in the Eagles’ game. Turpin left last week’s game with the injury but did return. Nonetheless, it bears monitoring as the week progresses.

Defenders Osa Odighizuwa and Markquese Bell were limited today. The extent of Odighizuwa’s injury is unknown and hopefully it’s not too serious. Odighizuwa has been tremendous this year and he can take on a struggling New York Giants offensive line. The Cowboys are thin at linebacker, so Bell’s injury is a little concerning.