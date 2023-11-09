Cowboys vs. Giants: Each team’s X-factor player for Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and now they need to turn the page to Week 10 as they prepare to square off against another divisional opponent, the New York Giants.

The Giants are 2-7 and it looks as if they will have their third-string QB starting against this Cowboys' angry pass rush looking to get back on the right side of things this week. It would be a massive embarrassment if the Cowboys were to lose this one, but any given Sunday isn’t just a saying and if you do not come prepared, it could be the Cowboys' fourth loss of the season on Sunday.

Let’s take a closer look at this matchup and see who, on both teams, may end up being X-factors for Sunday’s game.

Terence Steele

Terence Steele needs a big game for many reasons on Sunday. For starters, he needs to get the bad taste of last week out of his mouth. Fresh off giving up four sacks and 12 pressures to the Eagles in Week 9, he is looking to put that performance in the rear-view as he works to prove it was the exception and not the rule.

However, things do not get any easier for him as the Giants come to town this week. The Giants have a talent deficiency in a lot of places on their roster, but where they do seem to have a strength is in their pass rush. The Giants will be looking to attack Steele on Sunday and see if they can get a repeat performance out of him, and if so it could be the key to a Giants big upset win.

Steele has no time to sulk and this week will present another unique challenge for the young right tackle, setting up his performance to be this week's x-factor.

New York Giants X-factor:

Tommy DeVito

Giants rookie Tommy DeVito is set to become the 10th rookie QB to make a start this season, and he is doing so against a tough Cowboys pass rush coming off a tough loss. Good luck to the young man on Sunday as his play will be a huge factor in the outcome of Sunday's divisional matchup.

The rookie from Syracuse has made two appearances thus far this season with his first coming against the New York Jets where he finished the game with -1 passing yards on the day. Not an ideal welcome to the NFL moment, but surely one he will look to put behind him in his first start against America’s Team.

DeVito has a huge challenge in front of him this week as the Giants look to be in full draft mode at this point, but if he is able to come out there Sunday and play well against the Cowboys it could surprise the NFL world and jump-start his career. Watch for the young QB’s play on Sunday afternoon and how well he does very well could be one of the biggest x-factors for the Week 10 matchup.