The Dallas Cowboys are playing another NFC East rival this week, the New York Giants. The Cowboys are currently 16-point favorites in the game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We spoke to our sister site, Big Blue View, to get the lowdown on the Eagles.

Blogging The Boys: So who should start at quarterback this week, and who will? Give us a breakdown of that situation

Big Blue View: Undrafted rookie free agent Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback. Brian Daboll made that announcement on Wednesday. That’s the right call. The other choices, for those who don’t know, are journeyman Matt Barkley — who has been a Giants for less than two weeks and hasn’t started since one game in 2018 — and Jacob Eason, who just signed this week. DeVito has been with the Giants ever since rookie mini-camp. The players know him, they have a relationship with him. I think that is important, because Daboll has to be sure to do what he can to hold the locker room together as the season spirals out of control. I’m not expecting much from DeVito. He completed 15 of 20 passes Sunday vs. Las Vegas, but many of the six sacks he took were on him. He’s an inexperienced kid, obviously, and when his first option wasn’t available he really didn’t know what to do. He ran himself into some of those sacks. He threw two picks, only one of which was his fault. Truthfully, while I’m not expecting much, the bar isn’t high. The Giants average an embarrassing league-worst 11.2 points per game. The Cowboys beat them 40-0 in Week 1. How much worse can it get?

BTB: What do you think Daniel Jones’ future is in New York? How will that all play out down the road?

BBV: I like Jones, I have always been clear about that. He is far from a perfect quarterback, but last year showed that there is a path to winning with him. Still, I think that even before the injury it was possible to see the Giants drafting a QB highly in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, I think that has to happen. This is two neck injuries and a major knee injury for Jones in three years. It’s been five years with Jones at quarterback, and the overall body of work just isn’t good enough. Some of that is on Jones. Much of it is not, as the Giants have been a complete mess on offense most of that time. The reasons really don’t matter. Jones has one year of guaranteed money left on his contract. The Giants, with a high first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks, will be in a position to make a play for a QB either at the top of the draft or by perhaps packaging some picks and moving up late in Round 1 to get a guy they like. They need to do it. I would be surprised in Jones is a Giant after the 2024 season.

BTB: In such a rough season, tells us a few things about the Giants that have gone right. Where are the bright spots for the season?

BBV: Oh, boy. That’s not an insanely long list. But, I can give you a few. Second-year LB Micah McFadden has been outstanding. He’s a fifth-round pick, and he’s playing WAY above that draft slot. 2023 first-round pick Tae Banks has had some rough patches, and his PFF grades might not be great, but he’s competitive and physical as hell, and pretty grounded. He’s going to be a really good player. The free-agent signing of Bobby Okereke (four years, $40 million) looks like it’s worth it. He’s a really good player. Kayvon Thibodeaux has 8.5 sacks, putting him on pace for 16 this season. He disappears from some games and no matter what he produces, many fans seem to want more. But, he is having an excellent year and is on his way to justifying being the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft. Dexter Lawrence continues to get better. He is a great player.

BTB: What’s the feeling around Brian Daboll? Is he getting a pass this year because of the injury situation, or are there things he could be doing better?

BBV: Daboll doesn’t get a pass, but the idea from some that his job should be in jeopardy is silly. Now, that might change if the locker room implodes, but I don’t think that is going to happen. Daboll has built a lot of good relationships, and I think that helps him navigate the rest of the year. That said, both Daboll and GM Joe Schoen can be criticized this year. I can’t get into the laundry list here because I’d need about 2,000 words, but there have been a series of questionable decisions regarding roster construction, lineups, player usage, handling of injuries, offensive game plays, in-game management and more that have all contributed to this season having gone unimaginably bad. The Giants need to examine some of the mistakes they made this year, and try not to repeat them.

BTB: DraftKings Sportsbook has Dallas as 16-point favorites. If the Giants were to cover that spread, or spring an upset, how would that happen? What are steps for a shocker from the Giants?

BBV: Honestly, I’m not sure those steps exist. They’re playing an undrafted rookie QB making his first career start. Darren Waller is on IR. They average 11.2 points per game. You ever watch the movie ‘Angels in the Outfield’? I think DeVito and the Giants would need an angel to help make a slew of really weird things happen to win on Sunday. I would certainly enjoy it, but c’mon, now.

