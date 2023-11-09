After the Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Eagles, they will need to bounce back in Week 10 to get their season headed in the right direction again. Lucky for Dallas, they get to play the New York Giants in the next game.

The season for the Giants started out very poorly when the Cowboys crushed them 40-0 in the first game of the year. It’s just gotten worse as the season has progressed. They are now down to their third-string quarterback, undrafted free agent Tommy Devito will be the guy. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both succumbed to injury.

They have only won two games on the year and their offense averages under 12 points a game. They still have some firepower in spots, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux are players to pay attention to. But overall, it looks like a lost season for the team.

As such, the Cowboys are huge favorites in this game at home. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 16-point favorites over the Giants. That number is one of the largest you will ever see in an NFL game.

Let’s see what some other sites say about the game.

CBS Sports

The Giants are a disaster at quarterback after losing Daniel Jones for the season, which means Tommy Devito will start. That’s not a good way to go play a Dallas team coming off a tough Philadelphia loss. The Cowboys will take it out on the Giants here with a big showing. Dallas wins by 21. Pick: Cowboys 31, Giants 10

Despite the 16-point spread, many pundits are taking the Cowboys to cover. That is how badly the Giants have been playing.

FOX Sports

This is clearly a huge number and a square play, but sometimes it’s the right thing to do. The Giants don’t have a quarterback, and the Cowboys are a front-running team. The Giants are without Daniel Jones after he tore his ACL on Sunday, and their backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also on injured reserve. Enter Tommy DeVito, who has now played parts of two games for the G-Men this season. DeVito is 17-of-27 on the season with 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Most of those yards and the touchdown were in garbage time against the Raiders on Sunday. The Cowboys are a team that plays its best football when ahead. We’ve seen countless times this season, whether in Week 1 against the Giants or against the Jets, Patriots, or Rams, when Dallas gets ahead, it can stay ahead. The defense is built to rush the passer and attack the opposing quarterback. Dak Prescott also plays his best football when ahead in games. I think the Cowboys run away with this game. PICK: Cowboys (-15.5) to win by more than 15.5 points

Here we have another pick for the Cowboys to cover.

Sporting News

The Giants have lost Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor at QB, leaving them with Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley. That doesn’t feel good at all vs. a red-hot Dak Prescott and a defense (and special teams) that beat them up 40-0 in the first meeting in New York in Week 1. Dallas will take out its disappointment in Philadelphia by ripping into another, much weaker NFC East rival at home. Pick: Cowboys win 30-9 and cover the spread.

And another one. The Cowboys offense at home, plus a very opportunistic defense. spells trouble for Devito and the Giants.

SI.com

We’ll finalize our favorite NFL picks against the spread by touching on the contest in Dallas. New York has looked absolutely putrid recently, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. But to be given nearly three possessions against a division rival just seems like quite a bit, even if their last contest was a 40-0 Cowboys win. As great as the Dallas defense has been, they rank in the middle of the pack regarding rush defense, surrendering 108.9 yards per game. Add in the fact that Saquon Barkley has looked like his old self since returning from injury and the Giants might actually be able to keep this one close. Barkley has 75+ rushing yards in each of his last four outings. New York’s defense has been actually solid despite their team’s record, and the Giants are actually 2-1-1 ATS in their last four contests. While they might not be able to quite pull off the upset on the road, they should be able to keep it close enough. Back the Giants...

We had to find at least one who thinks the Giants will cover the large spread.

