Cowboys news: Dak Prescott is running again helping offense

The Cowboys’ quarterback strives to do what’s necessary for the team’s success.

FRISCO, Texas — There was a big bandage on his left elbow and a few visible welts on either arm. As he spoke, Dak Prescott held firmly to the lectern, searching for words after the Dallas Cowboys’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Prescott was spent physically and emotionally, as he normally is after the weekly referendums on how he played, what type of quarterback he is and what type of quarterback he can be. “Dak is a freaking warrior,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “There was multiple times I was like, ‘That’s Dak mother eff Prescott.’ He’s a dog. He a warrior. I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in him. I thought he had a great game. I think people need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today.” Prescott threw for a season-high 374 yards on 29-of-44 passing against the Eagles. He had three touchdown passes. He also ran six times for 14 yards and was sacked five times for a loss of 41 yards. It was the most passing yards he has had in a game since a 375-yard outing on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. “I feel good, but at the end of the day I judge myself on wins — and as I’ve told you, I’m my biggest critic,” he said Sunday. “I can promise you there’s two, three plays off the top of my head I’ll lose sleep over. But that’s why I’ll continue to work and we’ll get better because of them.” Still Prescott’s effort had his teammates gushing. “He’s running, he’s taking huge hits. Obviously, you don’t want your quarterback taking hits, but when you see that and feel that and he gets back in the huddle and he’s right back to it, that’s contagious,” Ferguson said. “That makes you want to do that much more.”

The number one tight end has become clear through eight games.

FRISCO, TX — It’s become crystal-clear who the leader is in the tight ends room for the Dallas Cowboys, at least for those who weren’t sold in the offseason that Jake Ferguson would step up and become an impact talent in the post-Dalton Schultz era. The second-year talent has now registered career-high outings in consecutive weeks and, at one point into the battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, he and Dak Prescott were on a heater that began in the games prior — having connected on 19 consecutive passes. “I think we’re making the right strides,” Ferguson said. “We’re definitely taking the right steps. There’s a lot more work to be done and a lot more things to happen [though].” Through the first eight games of the 2023 season, Ferguson has been targeted 43 times, catching 74.4 percent of them (32 receptions) for a total of 328 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ newest addition is already turning some heads.

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a normal practice on Wednesday as coach Mike McCarthy made it a light day because of the late return following Sunday’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team flight didn’t get until after midnight. But there was a buzz in the team’s locker room, almost like a Bigfoot sighting because of the newly signed practice squad receiver Martavis Bryant. Quarterback Dak Prescott had yet to see the 6-foot-4, 211-pound receiver, but all he was told was that he was big and recalled a text message from former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant lauding the addition of the former Pittsburgh Steelers star who has been away from the NFL since 2018 due to repeated violations of the substance abuse policy. Receiver CeeDee Lamb hadn’t seen him yet, but he was told by fellow receiver Michael Gallup that Bryant was big. And true to their word, when Bryant walked into the locker room to talk to the media for the first time he cast a towering figure. But an admittedly nervous Bryant was more grateful and appreciative than imposing. Bryant was visibly happy just be in the NFL locker room again. “It felt good. A little nervous, but nervous is always good,” Bryant said. I’m so thankful for the opportunity. It’s been a long process for me, but I stayed the course and didn’t give up on myself. I’m very grateful to be here.”

Each of the Giants’ three quarterbacks share similar traits.

The Giants may suddenly be down to their third option at quarterback heading into this Sunday’s rematch with the Cowboys, but the Dallas defense intends on prepping as if Tommy DeVito is QB1. New York head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that DeVito, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, would get the nod under center for Big Blue, following last week’s season-ending injury to Daniel Jones. Backup Tyrod Taylor is already on injured reserve after a Week 8 injury. DeVito went 2-for-7 passing for minus-one yard in relief of Taylor in that overtime loss the the Jets. Last Sunday, he came on again after Jones tore an ACL, this time ending 15-of-20 for 175 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Not terrifically impressive stats, but now DeVito will have a full week taking reps with the A-team. And Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn maintains that if DeVito is even the team’s third-string quarterback, he’s wearing a Giants uniform for a reason. “They’ll play to a player’s strengths. So when you saw their system, all three of these guys are really athletic and mobile,” Quinn told reporters earlier this week, talking about watching the Giants in the preseason as he prepped for their Week 1 meeting. “All these guys have the athleticism to get out and create on the move and [on] keepers that can get a player outside the pocket. That’s part of what Daniel and Tyrod’s strengths are, throwing on the run. And I wouldn’t be surprised, the more that I dig into it, that that would be DeVito’s strengths as well, a guy being able to create and get outside the pocket.”

Here are the Wednesday injury reports for both the Cowboys and Giants heading into Week 10.

