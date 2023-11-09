The Dallas Cowboys surprised some fans on Tuesday when they signed free agent WR Martavis Bryant to a contract. Bryant started off his career strong with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, scoring eight times in his rookie season. He spent three years with the Steelers before playing for the Raiders in 2018. That was the last time Bryant was active in the NFL as he was suspended indefinitely in 2018 for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. However, he was recently reinstated by the NFL, and the Cowboys wasted no time in picking him up.

Bryant acknowledged that it was difficult for him during his time away from the NFL, but assured Cowboys media on Wednesday that he believes he has plenty left in the tank to offer to an NFL franchise.

Cowboys WR Martavis Bryant said time away from NFL took him to “places that you couldn’t even imagine, some really dark places and times. I really would not like to talk about it because I worked so hard to get through those moments.”



On his football future: “The sky’s the… — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 8, 2023

Bryant is a tall receiver, standing at 6’4”, making him stand out from the rest of the wide receiver room in Dallas. Prior to his suspension, he was a difficult matchup for cornerbacks because he was also very fast. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his NFL combine. However, it will be interesting to see if he can still show that athleticism and speed at the age of 31.

Adding Bryant is a typical Jerry Jones move for the Cowboys. Jerry has a history of giving players second chances in the NFL, as well as buying cheap lottery tickets hoping they cash big. Signing Bryant carries very few risks for the Cowboys and is in line with Jones’ preference to improve the roster at a budget price as opposed to adding help through a more costly trade. The Detroit Lions traded for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones at the deadline, a move that could have contributed to the Cowboys offense right away.

WR Michael Gallup’s struggles this season for the Cowboys opens the door for another receiver to step in, but there is a lot of work ahead if Bryant wants to grab some snaps. Do you think that Martavis Bryant could end up being a good signing for the Cowboys? Could you see him making an impact this season? Let us know your thoughts about the signing below.