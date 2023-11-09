Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith, KaVontae Turpin do not practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice for the second time this week as they prepare for the New York Giants. The Cowboys are currently 16-point favorites over their NFC East rival but have to remain focused on business. Speaking of, the team announced a transaction on Tuesday, having signed wide receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad. Bryant practiced Wednesday and was present again today.

Here is the latest Cowboys injury update.

#Cowboys second injury report vs. Giants (Week 10).



No changes from Wednesday.



No new injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QJt5ojLSHN — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 9, 2023

Fortunately, there are no changes to the Cowboys’ injury report Thursday as it is identical to yesterday. Tyron Smith did not practice again on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has cited that the team may opt to not practice Smith on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of the season. KaVontae Turpin also did not to practice after sitting out yesterday with a shoulder injury and was working to the side.

Markquese Bell and Osa Odighizuwa were both still limited. Meanwhile, Tyler Biadasz and Jayron Kearse once again practiced in a full capacity.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 11/9



DNP:

G Mark Glowinski (Personal Matter)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Concussion/Neck)

RB Deon Jackson (Concussion)

T Evan Neal (Ankle)



Limited:

WR Parris Campbell (Hamstring)

RB Jashaun Corbin (Hamstring)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Ankle)

T Andrew Thomas (Hamstring) pic.twitter.com/ZWjTKE5wUf — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 9, 2023

We have news regarding the New York Giants’ injuries. Cornerback Adoree Jackson did not practice Thursday as he is still in the league’s concussion protocol. Additionally, both Giants’ starting offensive tackles appeared on the injury report. Evan Neal did not practice with an ankle injury and Andrew Thomas was limited with a hamstring injury.