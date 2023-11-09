Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features a clash between the visiting Carolina Panthers and the host Chicago Bears.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears as 3-point favorites over the Panthers.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Below some of the BTB staff made game picks using Tallysight. Check them out and the explanation for the picks.

Dave Halprin: Yikes! I guess someone thought matching the Panthers with the Bears would be a good idea for primtetime. Well, someone has to win (unless they tie). For no other reason than homefield advantage, take the Bears to cover.

Tom Ryle: I know the league can’t foresee the future, but this game looks as if the NFL has it in for Amazon. It is possible this will be a competitive game between the Panthers and the Bears just because they are both on the same end of the spectrum, but it will likely be hard to watch no matter the outcome. I’ll take the Bears because to me they look slightly more like a real NFL team.

David Howman: Two of the very worst teams in football playing each other on a short week. What could go wrong? The Panthers have been terrible all the way around, and Chicago is once again starting Tyson Bagent at QB. I don’t feel good about either of these teams, but I’ll take the Bears because of the homefield advantage.

Matt Holleran: This Thursday Night Football matchup between the Panthers and Bears very well may be one of the worst games of the season. The two teams have a combined three wins and have turned the ball over 29 times. I think we see plenty of turnovers in this game and some other weird, wacky stuff. The Bears are at home so I’ll take them to win but I don’t feel good about it at all. Give me Chicago, 23-20.

Brian Martin: For no other reason than the fact they have home-field advantage, I’m going with the Chicago Bears over the Carolina Panthers. In all honesty though, these are two of the worst teams in the league and this game could really go with their way.

RJ Ochoa: If you are looking for a Thursday night to take care of errands than this is definitely it. I’ll take the Bears just because they seem to have things a bit more together right now, but more than anything I’ll take odds that you are watching a show you are behind on over this. Chicago wins, 20-13.

OCC: A 1-7 team visiting a 2-7 team? Could be the worst game of the season, but could also be a hilariously exciting game if you’re in the right frame of mind. Chicago will start an UDFA rookie at QB, Carolina will feature this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick at QB, and you may have a hard time telling the difference between the two. Going with the home team Bears on this one, but anticipating an America’s Funniest Home Videos type of game.