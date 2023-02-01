Despite a successful regular season, the Dallas Cowboys were still an early playoff exit, losing in the divisional round of the playoffs in what seems like a recurring nightmare for Cowboys fans. Meanwhile, their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, are representing the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second time in six years.

One can argue that the Eagles had a very easy schedule in the playoffs. They had to beat New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the wild card round. Following that, they faced off against San Francisco 49ers QB Josh Johnson, following an injury to QB Brock Purdy. The truth is, the Eagles had the schedule they had in the playoffs because of how dominant they were during the regular season. This was because of the way they stacked their roster. The Eagles added a lot of talent throughout last offseason and during the regular season. In fact, this is a common pattern throughout the last three teams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles:

Notable players added to their team during offseason/regular season:

Traded for star WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans

Signed free agent LB Haason Reddick

Signed free agent CB James Bradberry

Signed free agent LB Kyzir White

Signed free agent WR Zach Pascal

Traded for DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints

Signed both free agents DL Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to contracts during the season

2021 Los Angeles Rams:

Notable players added to their team during offseason/regular season:

Traded for QB Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions

Traded for edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos

Signed free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Notable players added to their team during offseason/regular season:

Signed free agent QB Tom Brady

Traded for retired TE Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots

Signed free agent RB Leonard Fournette

Signed WR Antonio Brown

There is a clear pattern when it comes to these three teams. They were aggressive in acquiring talent for their football team, and were not afraid to give up resources or spend cap space to make it happen. Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office needs to follow a similar game plan this offseason.

It is imperative that the Cowboys surround QB Dak Prescott with as much talent as possible, giving him as many weapons as possible heading into the upcoming season. They should not be afraid to spend some money on a quality CB2 for the upcoming season as well. They need to be unafraid to upgrade positions that really hurt them throughout pivotal moments of the season.

The Cowboys front office is known for taking more of a budget approach when it comes to their offseason moves. Sure, the team drafts really well. They consistently hit on their first-round picks and find talent in later rounds. However, in order to be a contender, it is imperative you add proven talent that can impact the game immediately.

With the Cowboys bringing back defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, they have another year where they have one of the best defensive minds in the league. They need to do everything they can to stack their roster and take advantage of that while they can. If the Cowboys ever plan to replicate the postseason success the Eagles have had as of late, their way of doing business with free agents in the offseason has to change. The year the front office is finally aggressive in spending money on big name free agents is the year the Cowboys will finally make a Super Bowl run.