The Cowboys are beginning interviews for the offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening. Nixon is not currently listed as a member of Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina, but he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was the interim offensive coordinator in 2021 after Joe Brady was fired and he added the assistant head coach title ahead of the 2022 season.

Rumors are swirling that there might have been trouble in paradise between Cowboys coaches.

This time last week the Dallas Cowboys were doing their best to pick themselves up after ending another season shy of the NFC Championship Game. There are of course a lot of things associated with a season ending, and one of them is addressing any potential change to a staff or roster. Noted NFL insider Albert Breer said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show that things ‘weren’t great’ between Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore at the end. Breer says this after being asked if Moore was fired by the Cowboys, an understandable question given that he was still under contract with the team. The verbiage used all along here has been that this was a ‘mutual’ parting of ways, but again, if you are asking someone not to return when they still have time left on their deal, that implies a certain thing.

A familiar division face may be joining the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are now fully moved on from the Kellen Moore era. The longtime offensive coordinator was dismissed by Dallas Sunday evening, and was swiftly hired by the Chargers for the same position early Monday. Moore enjoyed great success over four years with the Cowboys. In 2021, Dallas had the top-ranked offense in terms of yards and points per game, and followed that up in 2022 by finishing fourth in points and 11th in yards despite Dak Prescott missing five games after he underwent thumb surgery. Names like Brian Johnson (Eagles), Zac Robinson (Rams) and Joe Brady (Bills) are being floated as potential replacements, and the Cowboys have multiple in-house candidates, including Brian Schottenheimmer, in consideration, too. As far as dark horse candidates are concerned, though, don’t rule out former NY Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. For one, McAdoo has extensive ties to Mike McCarthy, and was a consultant on the Cowboys staff during the 2021 season. He spent 2022 as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and did impressive work despite navigating a quarterback circus that involved Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, and Sam Darnold starting games.

Kellen Moore could bring a few Cowboys free agents with him to Los Angeles.

1. Cooper Rush The LA Chargers are going to need a backup quarterback for the 2023 season. Chase Daniel is likely heading for retirement and Easton Stick was not trusted to be the backup before so he likely won’t be re-signed after his rookie contract expired. 2. Jason Peters Jason Peters is still somehow playing snaps at the NFL level despite being 41 years old. Peters is someone who Chargers fans have asked for in the past and while he is not the same player he was even three years ago, the Chargers bringing him in for cheap could be valuable. 3. Dante Fowler Jr. This inclusion is obviously different as Dante Fowler Jr. is not an offensive player. Fowler would not be directly following Moore to Los Angeles on the offensive side of the ball but there are connections (including with Moore) that could make Fowler a cheap veteran signing for the Bolts.

The Cowboys have more than enough options for a new offensive coordinator, some of which can be found in-house.

BRIAN SCHOTTENHEIMER 2022 job: Cowboys consultant (Cowboys) Even though he’s one of the least exciting candidates, former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer may also be the most likely to land the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job due to his familiarity with McCarthy and the personnel, in addition to his wealth of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator. ZAC ROBINSON 2022 job: Los Angeles Rams QB coach While Robinson doesn’t have any offensive coordinator experience, he’s a young and upcoming star in the assistant coaching ranks, as he’s done an excellent job coaching the Rams’ quarterbacks since being hired to be an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. Since then, Robinson has moved up the ladder to become the team’s primary quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. BOBBY SLOWIK 2022 job: San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Similar to Robinson, Slowik is a young and upcoming name in the assistant coaching ranks who could be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys’ offense. Even though Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ offense are praised for their unique and innovatively designed running game, which is a big reason why the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco’s Mike McDaniel (49ers run-game coordinator 2017-2020) to be their head coach in 2022, the passing game is just as innovative and cutting edge. And the Cowboys would be wise to tap into that by hiring Slowik, who was the 49ers’ passing-game specialist in 2021 before being promoted to passing-game coordinator in 2022.

