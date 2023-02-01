The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to the Senior Bowl that takes place every year in Mobile, Alabama. Today with the media, the Jones family spoke about many topics surrounding the Cowboys' future as they enter the 2023 season.

Mike McCarthy officially calling plays on offense

When Kellen Moore was let go from the Cowboys staff, the Dallas Morning News reported that it would mean Mike McCarthy would take over as the play-caller. Nothing was certain, but owner Jerry Jones confirmed the speculation.

Jerry Jones said Mike McCarthy will call the plays and a version of the offenses he ran in Green Bay will be coming to Dallas. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 1, 2023

Future OC of the Cowboys

With McCarthy taking over as the team's play-caller, that leaves the offensive coordinator position still to be filled. According to Jerry Jones, they have already interviewed a few candidates.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have interviewed Thomas Brown from the Rams and Jeff Nixon from the Panthers for the vacant OC job — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 1, 2023

Commitment to Dak Prescott

Even though the season ended with Dak Prescott leading the NFL in interceptions, Stephen Jones reaffirmed their commitment to No. 4 and potentially extending the quarterback in the offseason.

Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott long term and are open to extending his contract. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 1, 2023

Future of the quarterback position

While the Jones family confirmed their commitment to Prescott as the quarterback of the future, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t draft the position in the upcoming draft.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback. He said he should have committed to drafting one every year years ago. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 1, 2023

OBJ speculation starts again

The Cowboys were unable to reach a deal with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the season. Instead, they signed veteran wideout T.Y Hilton. It always seemed Jerry Jones was still interested in signing OBJ, and now it seems as though that fire still burns.

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will resume talks with Odell Beckham Jr in free agency — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 1, 2023

The future of Ezekiel Elliott

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said after the season was over, he wanted to remain with the Cowboys but didn’t have a crystal ball to tell the future. The front office acknowledged they want to keep their star running back around, but the two sides have to sit down and talk about the numbers.

Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones said they want Ezekiel Elliott back but acknowledged the two sides have to talk business as in contract to see it will work — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 1, 2023

Other offseason surgeries

Along with the report this week that Michael Gallup had offseason surgery on his knee and ankle, owner Jerry Jones mentioned other players on the team had surgery as well.