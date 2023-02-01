 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senior Bowl update: Standout players on the Dallas Cowboys watchlist

Update on the Senior Bowl practice’s so far and who’s standing out that could interest Dallas.

By Mike_Poland
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of year in the NFL for teams to build those rosters. The place that starts is the Senior Bowl, which occurs this weekend.

Since the Dallas Cowboys spend little on free agency, it’s all about draft efficiency, so the Senior Bowl is an important process for the team.

The highest selection the Cowboys have used on a Senior Bowl player that resides on the roster is Zack Martin, back in 2014. Last year saw Sam Williams in the second round get chosen by Dallas after his Senior Bowl performance. But generally this team waits until the third round and beyond to draft players that feature in the Senior Bowl. Here are some standouts so far.

CB Darius Rush
Picking apart the competition so far.

OT Dawand Jones
Dominant display from the outset. He stands out just by standing next to the rest of the competition.

OT Darnell Wright
The big guy has been a blocking machine.

QB Max Duggan
Most are calling a mixed performance from the quarterbacks. Max Duggan has been the biggest standout.

WR Tank Dell
Small receiver but he’s showing that doesn’t matter.

WR Jayden Reed
Speed, speed and more speed. The acceleration and top speed has everyone’s attention.

IOL John Michael Schmitz
The big guy at center is making a push to be first at his position to get his name called.

CB Riley Moss
The athleticism and speed is standing out so far.

WR Michael Wilson
Impressive showcase making highlight reel catches.

DT Keeanu Benton
For his size, this guy has been quick off the mark.

WR Tajae Spears
Showing speed and incredible route breaks.

IOL O’Cyrus Torrence
Has been physical and strong in blocking. Run blocking has been incredible.

