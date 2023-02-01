It’s that time of year in the NFL for teams to build those rosters. The place that starts is the Senior Bowl, which occurs this weekend.

Since the Dallas Cowboys spend little on free agency, it’s all about draft efficiency, so the Senior Bowl is an important process for the team.

The highest selection the Cowboys have used on a Senior Bowl player that resides on the roster is Zack Martin, back in 2014. Last year saw Sam Williams in the second round get chosen by Dallas after his Senior Bowl performance. But generally this team waits until the third round and beyond to draft players that feature in the Senior Bowl. Here are some standouts so far.

CB Darius Rush

Picking apart the competition so far.

CB Darius Rush running a better route than the WR.



Impressive for a 6-2 corner. He has longer arms/wingspan than several OL here. pic.twitter.com/TcA48suQ8f — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2023

OT Dawand Jones

Dominant display from the outset. He stands out just by standing next to the rest of the competition.

Dawand Jones had as dominant a day in 1-on-1's as you'll ever see at the @seniorbowl yesterday pic.twitter.com/oeJChqaMTb — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 1, 2023

Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones is not participating today at Senior Bowl practice. He hasn’t pulled out of the game and is being evaluated to see if he’s healthy enough to return this week, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 1, 2023

OT Darnell Wright

The big guy has been a blocking machine.

Darnell Wright is a big man to try and go thru pic.twitter.com/qZrHttHrJ0 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

QB Max Duggan

Most are calling a mixed performance from the quarterbacks. Max Duggan has been the biggest standout.

It was an up-and-down first practice for all 5 QBs (to be expected). But they each had a few bright spots too.



This was Max Duggan’s. pic.twitter.com/E36eRH8ewH — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2023

WR Tank Dell

Small receiver but he’s showing that doesn’t matter.

Tank Dell had a lot of moments today, and was the most explosive WR from day 1. Here’s an example of that change of speed.@seniorbowl @The33rdTeamFB pic.twitter.com/mq6N03UK1X — Jordan Vanek (@JordanVanekDFS) January 31, 2023

WR Jayden Reed

Speed, speed and more speed. The acceleration and top speed has everyone’s attention.

WR Jayden Reed showing off his see-yah speed.



Also did a nice job returning punts today. pic.twitter.com/6BaAZvAFpT — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2023

IOL John Michael Schmitz

The big guy at center is making a push to be first at his position to get his name called.

.@GopherFootball's John Michael Schmitz putting his stamp on being OC1 at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/LoIZ0VcHe5 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 1, 2023

CB Riley Moss

The athleticism and speed is standing out so far.

Fastest DB from @seniorbowl National team on Day 1 yesterday? It was the guy who many are lazily projecting to safety, Iowa’s Riley Moss. @R_moss5 hit 19.73 on @ZebraTechnology tracking data. pic.twitter.com/wwA8aeYSmc — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2023

WR Michael Wilson

Impressive showcase making highlight reel catches.

Catch of the day at the Senior Bowl: @StanfordFball WR Michael Wilson pic.twitter.com/kPjbVL9yj0 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Stanford's Michael Wilson continues to stand out at the Senior Bowl



pic.twitter.com/w21EUIKlzI — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 1, 2023

DT Keeanu Benton

For his size, this guy has been quick off the mark.

Are they trying to block Keeanu Benton at the senior bowl? #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Fh6ji9B2lQ — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 1, 2023

WR Tajae Spears

Showing speed and incredible route breaks.

Love what I’ve seen from Tulane’s Tyjae Spears today.



These drills are more advantageous to the offensive player, but look at that separation he creates. Just needs Duggan to hit him. pic.twitter.com/nDOMKZnEPF — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 1, 2023

IOL O’Cyrus Torrence

Has been physical and strong in blocking. Run blocking has been incredible.