Was only a matter of time.

The Cowboys’ all-time sack leader is officially headed to Canton. Ware got the news he’s been waiting for on Thursday as he learned he will be inducted into the 2023 Class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was introduced on the stage by Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. After just missing out on being a first-ballot Hall of Famer last year, Ware officially was introduced Thursday night during the NFL Honors awards show. Ware isn’t the only former Cowboys defender going into the Hall. Linebacker Chuck Howley was also included in this year’s class a senior candidate.

It was a very long wait for Chuck Howley.

He’ll probably always be the answer to the trivia question, but now there’s a different title to add to his name. The only player to win Super Bowl MVP honors from a losing team? The updated answer is now, “Hall of Famer Chuck Howley.” One of the first great linebackers in Cowboys history, Howley finally is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after hearing his name announced on Thursday. As a Seniors candidate for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, Howley started as one of 127 former players under consideration whose careers ended prior to the 1998 season. On Aug. 17 of last year, he was then selected as a finalist by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee, along with longtime New York Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley, who played his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Howley then received the required 80 percent of votes needed from the Hall of Fame’s full selection committee yesterday to earn his place in Canton, Ohio.

Is the gap from first place to second really that large?

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. Parsons watched from his seat as the 49ers star accepted the accolade. The voting totals show that Parsons finished second overall. But he did so without receiving a single first-place vote. This year for the first time, the 50 AP voters were asked to cast ballots for their first-, second-, and third-place nominees. Parsons received 30 second-place votes and 11 third-place votes, good enough to make him one of the the finalists for the award, but never a real threat to take the trophy from the frontrunner Bosa, who got 46 of the 50 first-place votes.

The Maher saga isn’t anything new.

It was fun while it lasted, I suppose. Brett Maher took the Dallas Cowboys on a wild ride during the 2022 season, going from re-signing for his third stint with the team to save them from the abhorrent training camp “battle” between Lirim Hajrullahu and Jonathan Garibay to one of his best seasons as a pro — until it wasn’t. The wheels fell off of Maher at the end of the season, again highlighting the team’s ongoing need to figure out a solution at kicker. Things fared much better for the other specialists, however, the injury to long snapper Jake McQuaide notwithstanding. But this seemingly perpetual dilemma at kicker? Let’s just say it, unfortunately, isn’t anything new for the Cowboys.

An understandable but loud cry for help from WR1.

When asked what else he thought the Cowboys need to do to reach the highest level of the game, Lamb drew comparisons with both the team that eliminated them and one of Dallas’ divisional rivals. “You gotta surround (the quarterback),” Lamb said. “You go look at the Eagles, and they’ve got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we’ve got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one. You can be so close to the Super Bowl and it can be a deciding factor.” Both Philly and S.F. upgraded their already-talented rosters in the last year to create the teams that made it to Super Bowl LVII and the NFC Championship Game, respectively. The Eagles acquired receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans through a trade during the 2022 NFL Draft, and the 49ers added to their roster midseason by trading for multi-purpose running back Christian McCaffrey.

Can’t accuse Romo of not putting in the effort on the playing field.

Once Romo reached this level of NFL fame, the expectations mounted, as every year was a Super Bowl-or-bust season for Dallas. And when he wasn’t able to come close to achieving that goal year after year, the disappointment weighed on him heavy. It still does to this day. “I’ve had plenty of sleepless nights or thoughts and times of just disappointment of knowing that I wasn’t able to accomplish that,” Romo said in an interview with Heavy.com. ”For a competitor, that’s always going to be difficult.”

