Super Bowl 2023 player props: Chiefs vs. Eagles best picks

When it comes to football, you can bet on just about anything. When it comes to the Super Bowl, that is even more true. We have something like 500+ prop bets you can choose from.

Some of the prop bets need legitimate sports knowledge to bet correctly, others not so much - like the coin toss being heads or tails. We pulled out four proper prop bets plus a couple of the more ‘luck’ variety and polled some of the BTB staff for their takes.

Prop 1: A.J. Brown receiving yards o/u 71.5 yard

Dave Halprin - Take the over. The Chiefs are going to do everything they can to force the Eagles to throw the ball, so Brown will play a significant part in that.

David Howman - I’ll take the over on AJ Brown because I just don’t think the Chiefs have anyone capable of limiting him that much.

Matt Holleran - I’ll take the under on A.J. Brown receiving yards. Stopping Brownis going to be Kansas City’s number one priority in the passing game and I seen them keeping him under 70 receiving yards.

RJ Ochoa - It hasn’t exactly been a hot playoff run for AJ Brown, give me the under.

Tom Ryle - I think the Brown and Hurts props are a kind of a handcuff. If Brown is killing it, Hurts won’t have to run, and if they bottle Brown up, the Eagles depend more on Hurts’ legs. Give me the under for Brown.

Brian Martin - I’ll take the under on AJ Brown because I believe the Eagles will try to be heavily run oriented offensively against the Chiefs.

Prop 2: Jalen Hurts rushing yards o/u 50.5 yards

Dave Halprin - Under. The Chefs are not going to let the Eagles run the ball.

David Howman - I’ll take the under on Jalen Hurts because I expect the Chiefs to primarily focus on limiting his rushing production and forcing him to throw more than he runs.

Matt Holleran - I’ll take the over on Jalen Hurts rush yards. I see Philly running 35+ times in this game and Hurts going over 50 rush yards.

RJ Ochoa - If there is anything I am confident in it is the Eagles letting Jalen Hurts do whatever he wants. I will absolutely take the over on rushing yards.

Tom Ryle - Take the over for Hurts. (See my previous answer).

Brian Martin - I’ll also take the over for Jalen Hurts.

Prop 3: Patrick Mahomes passing yards o/u 295.5 yards

Dave Halprin - Over. The Chiefs just don’t run the ball and they won’t start now.

David Howman - I’ll take the over on Patrick Mahomes because this Eagles secondary has shown a vulnerability to really good quarterbacks when they’ve played them, and Mahomes is the best quarterback out there.

Matt Holleran - I’ll take the over also on Patrick Mahomes passing yards. If the Chiefs want a chance in this game, Mahomes is going to have to play great. I believe he will and he’ll surpass 295 passing yards.

RJ Ochoa - This game has shootout vibes and if the Chiefs win, which I want to happen, it will likely require a huge passing day from Mahomes. I’ll take the over.

Tom Ryle - Mahomes still has that ankle, so I expect him to be looking to hit targets quick. Over for him.

Brian Martin - If the Chiefs want any chance of winning then Patrick Mahomes will have to have a big game, so I’ll take the over for him.

Prop 4: Travis Kelce receiving yards o/u 78.5

Dave Halprin - Over. He will get a huge share of Mahomes’ targets in the game.

David Howman - I’ll take the under on Travis Kelce because I expect Philadelphia to dedicate most of their defensive game plan to limiting his opportunities in the passing game.

Matt Holleran - I’ll take the over on Kelce receiving yards. If Mahomes is throwing for 295+, you better bet Kelce is going over 78.

RJ Ochoa - Sticking with this theme I will take Kelce to have a big day through the air and move down the over train.

Tom Ryle - A big chunk of the Chiefs passing yards will be to Kelce, so over on him.

Brian Martin - Despite the Eagles best efforts to contain Travis Kelce, his and Patrick Mahomes connection and freelance ability should equate to a big day for the two, so I’ll take the over for him.

Prop 5: Will there be a Pick 6

Dave Halprin - Nope.

David Howman - I think there will not be a pick 6 just because neither QB throws many interceptions and it’s generally hard to return one for a touchdown.

Matt Holleran - I don’t see a pick 6 in this game.

RJ Ochoa - Ultimately these two quarterbacks are unlikely to produce a pick six in my mind, but I absolutely think that the winning margin is tight.

Tom Ryle - No, I don’t think a pick 6 will come into play.

Brian Martin - I don’t think there will be a pick 6 in this game.

Prop 6: Will the winning margin be exactly 3 points

Dave Halprin - Yup. Harrison Butker for the win in the last seconds.

David Howman - I think the winning margin will not be exactly 3 points, as it seems unlikely to meet that exact margin.

Matt Holleran - I don’t see the winning margin being exactly 3 points. I see this game being decided by 1-2 points.

RJ Ochoa - Why not? Give me a 3-point game.

Tom Ryle - Super Bowls usually don’t go according to expectations, so this will probably wind up a two-score kind of game one way or another.

Brian Martin - I don’t think the same will be decided by exactly 3 points.