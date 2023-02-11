After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished.

Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Thursday night, was at the Boys & Girls Club near downtown Phoenix Friday morning with the other 31 nominees at the annual community event before the Super Bowl. Prescott, who gave a moving acceptance speech after winning the award Thursday night at the NFL Honors event where he was able to honor both his late mother and brother, said the award is beyond special, but is only part of his journey. “You never stop giving back. The work will never be done,” Prescott said. “We can never really do enough. Now obviously being able to represent the Walter Payton legacy and continue this man of the year and the work that is done, only makes me want to do more in the community and put myself out there more.” The event had the 32 nominees doing a variety of games and events with the kids, all before the players were able to give motivational talks and speeches to the kids and volunteers. Dak said one of the most enjoyable parts of the event was getting to paint Nike cleats in the spirit of “My Cause My Cleats” with the help of Walter Payton’s grandkids.

RJ Ochoa's interview with Trevon Diggs has made its way to his brother Stefon and the potential of playing together.

We were very fortunate here at BTB to speak with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on Wednesday afternoon thanks to his partnership with Panini. The details of that conversation, and the links to watch/listen, can be found right here. Among the more notable things that Trevon said was something that had to do with his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Near the end of our interview Trevon went out of his way to say that Cowboys Nation needed to rally together to try and get Stefon to Dallas. He literally asked fans to tweet in the name of willing it into existence. You can see that clip right here.

Given the fact that Stefon signed an extension with the Bills less than a year ago this whole idea seems a bit improbable, but more improbable things have certainly happened. Even if this were possible, though, it would obviously require at least some level of interest from Stefon himself, wouldn’t it? Trevon can advocate for something all that he wants but if his brother does not want it then it all seems a bit moot. We now have the answer to this question and it is one that will keep the flame of hope alive. Stefon Diggs caught up with USA TODAY Sports at the Super Bowl and was asked about this whole ordeal. He certainly did not put it to bed.

Prescott had a brief exchange with a reporter Thursday where he made clear he was happy for his former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for landing a new job. The quarterback also said, however, he was not happy to see Moore leave.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator change certainly appears to have taken place without consulting quarterback Dak Prescott. “I’m upset but I’m happy for him,” Prescott told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys and Moore made what was characterized as a mutual decision to part ways at the end of the season. He was quickly snapped up by the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will turn over the responsibility of playcalling to head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott may have been a reason that Moore is now elsewhere. He threw a league-leading 15 interceptions despite missing five games, and his inconsistent play was a factor in Dallas’ playoff exit. Perhaps Moore took the fall for that, at least partly, but Prescott is not thrilled with that outcome.

There's no one better to ask about the debate than the Cowboys legend himself.

What are Dallas’ plans at running back? Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has a lot of thoughts on that. Smith is the NFL’s record holder for most career rushing yards. His 18,355 yards, all but 1193 of those coming as a member of the Cowboys, amounts to 10 and a half miles. And those were all hard-earned, against an era of ferocious NFC East defenders like LT and Reggie White. The Cowboys current back field has a few question marks, and the three-time Super Bowl champion provided his thoughts on what route he thinks the organization should take with the group. Smith told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon, “Well, (Tony) Pollard did break his leg. So, I got to keep Zeke right now; I have no other option. And you got to make sure Malik Davis is ready to go.”

