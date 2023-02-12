 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys draft 2023: DT Bryan Bresee scouting report

Scouting report series on this year’s draft prospects with player projections and comparisons. This review is on Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

By Mike_Poland
Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL Draft coming in April, we’ll start reviewing draft prospects that could interest the Cowboys. Today we look at Bryan Bresee from Clemson.

Bresee was ranked the number one overall prospect from high school in one service and given a 5-star rating. In 2020, Bresee played in twelve games for Clemson with over 400 snaps. He recorded 18 tackles but it was his pass-rushing that stood out. He added 26 total pressures with four sacks.

In 2021 his season concluded quickly after just four games when he sustained an ACL injury. In his final season, he totaled 302 snaps, making 15 tackles, 21 pressures, 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

DT Bryan Bresee
Clemson Tigers
Sophomore
5-star high school recruit
Height- 6”5
Weight- 305
Hand- 10 2/8”
Wingspan- 79”
Arm- 33”
SPARQ SCORE- 106.83

Awards - 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American

Scorecard:

Overall- 84.7/100
Tackling- 58/100
Pass Rush- 85/100
Run Stop- 71/100
Speed- 83/100
Strength- 91/100
Acceleration- 81/100
Agility- 79/100

THE GOOD

  • Natural speed and acceleration.
  • Incredible raw domination of power stands out from his freshman tape.
  • Outstanding technique in leverage utilizing both upper and lower body strength.
  • Adequate use of hands to vacate blockers.
  • Promising vision to track down the ball carrier.
  • Versatile to play both inside at the A and B gap, but skills can translate to the edge also.
  • Has solid anchor and capability to be able to two-gap if demanded.
  • Has a sufficient variety of counters which he times well from play to play.
  • No issues with balance and exhibits high degrees of agility.

THE BAD

  • Durability concerns- ACL injury also took some levels of athleticism away this season. Medicals will disclose more insight as to what teams can expect to return in the future.
  • Can allow pad level to climb and fails to direct blockers at times, sometimes too frequently and at crucial moments.
  • Strength and agility are not always put to use.
  • Tackling running backs can look sluggish and at times lacks technique.
  • Absence of playing time the last two seasons.
  • Outstanding motor but unexpectedly withers away for moments of the game.

THE FIT

Best as a pass-rushing 3-technique defensive tackle on even fronts.

Early second-round value (ceiling dependent on medicals)

COMPARISON

Neville Gallimore

