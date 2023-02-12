With the 2023 NFL Draft coming in April, we’ll start reviewing draft prospects that could interest the Cowboys. Today we look at Bryan Bresee from Clemson.
Bresee was ranked the number one overall prospect from high school in one service and given a 5-star rating. In 2020, Bresee played in twelve games for Clemson with over 400 snaps. He recorded 18 tackles but it was his pass-rushing that stood out. He added 26 total pressures with four sacks.
In 2021 his season concluded quickly after just four games when he sustained an ACL injury. In his final season, he totaled 302 snaps, making 15 tackles, 21 pressures, 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed.
DT Bryan Bresee
Clemson Tigers
Sophomore
5-star high school recruit
Height- 6”5
Weight- 305
Hand- 10 2/8”
Wingspan- 79”
Arm- 33”
SPARQ SCORE- 106.83
Awards - 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American
Scorecard:
Overall- 84.7/100
Tackling- 58/100
Pass Rush- 85/100
Run Stop- 71/100
Speed- 83/100
Strength- 91/100
Acceleration- 81/100
Agility- 79/100
THE GOOD
- Natural speed and acceleration.
- Incredible raw domination of power stands out from his freshman tape.
- Outstanding technique in leverage utilizing both upper and lower body strength.
- Adequate use of hands to vacate blockers.
- Promising vision to track down the ball carrier.
- Versatile to play both inside at the A and B gap, but skills can translate to the edge also.
- Has solid anchor and capability to be able to two-gap if demanded.
- Has a sufficient variety of counters which he times well from play to play.
- No issues with balance and exhibits high degrees of agility.
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson— Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) February 7, 2023
THE GOOD-
Athleticism
Snap anticipation
Initial burst
Rips through contact
Keeps eyes in the backfield
Good balance throughout
Wraps up the QB at shoulders using momentum to bring him down for the sack#DallasCowboys #cowboys #CowboyNation #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6DGVubRxDx
THE BAD
- Durability concerns- ACL injury also took some levels of athleticism away this season. Medicals will disclose more insight as to what teams can expect to return in the future.
- Can allow pad level to climb and fails to direct blockers at times, sometimes too frequently and at crucial moments.
- Strength and agility are not always put to use.
- Tackling running backs can look sluggish and at times lacks technique.
- Absence of playing time the last two seasons.
- Outstanding motor but unexpectedly withers away for moments of the game.
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson— Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) February 7, 2023
THE BAD-
Playing to upright
Pad level too high
His strength not being put to use
Not enough aggression
Running gets under him causing Bresee to miss a simple tackle
Bad tackling technique#DallasCowboys #CowboyNation #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jCwXf71ZoZ
THE FIT
Best as a pass-rushing 3-technique defensive tackle on even fronts.
Early second-round value (ceiling dependent on medicals)
COMPARISON
Neville Gallimore
