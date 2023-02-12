Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

We have finally the reached the final game of the year. The Super Bowl is today with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the sixth time since 2000 that the number one seed in both the AFC and NFC will meet in the Super Bowl. This game has a coaching storyline as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid once held that position in Philadelphia, while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni once worked in Kansas City before Andy Reid got there.

This will be the Chiefs third Super Bowl appearance in four years, with a win after the 2019 season. The Eagles last played in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season and they won that game.

Patrick Mahomes comes into the game with an injured ankle but certainly looked better in the AFC Championship game and suggested that the injury healed up really well in the two-week break before this game. Jalen Hurts had his own injury scare at the end of the year with his shoulder but looks all healed up and ready to go.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Feb 12th, 2023

Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters) | Kansas City SiriusXM 82 or 226 and the SXM App | Philadelphia SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Eagles record: (16-3)

Chiefs record: (16-3)

Odds: Chiefs +1.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Eagles 28

Blogs: Arrowhead Pride, Bleeding Green Nation