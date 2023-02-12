It feels pretty safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys will be drafting a wide receiver at some point this year. You would think that this wouldn’t necessarily be the case given that Dallas spent a Day 2 pick at the position last year, but it would not exactly be responsible for the Cowboys to go into this season depending on Jalen Tolbert. If he works out then that is great, but you have to hedge your bet at this point.

It is possible that the Cowboys add to their receiver room by way of free agency or a trade (Trevon Diggs would certainly like that), but it feels more guaranteed than anything that they are going to be in on the receiver market come draft time.

While there are a lot of receiver options who make sense one worth mentioning is UNC’s Josh Downs.

Josh Downs is a receiver worth considering for the Dallas Cowboys

We have to consider reality when it comes to the Cowboys and drafting a wide receiver and that reality is that they may have to watch a few names go off of the board since they are sitting at number 26 overall.

A name to pay attention to though over the next few month is North Carolina’s Josh Downs. Downs projects as a great slot receiver, CeeDee Lamb is certainly very good there as well, and could serve as another weapon to generate space for Dak Prescott.

We were able to catch up with Downs leading up to Super Bowl LVII thanks to our friends at Panini. Throughout our conversation the subject of Ryan Switzer came up (obviously the UNC connection) and he noted that Switzer was a great mentor to him early on. You can watch our entire conversation right here.

Downs feels like a name that is going to rise as the draft process rolls on. Depending on where you look right now he ranks about WR5, but a stout showing at the NFL Combine could really change things in that sense.

