The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not win Super Bowl LVII.

The truth in these two statements means that we, Dallas Cowboys fans, can enjoy the offseason and all of the months to come. Nobody wanted to re-live what we all went through after the Eagles won their first, and so far only, title five years ago.

We all have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, the Chiefs defense, and many other people to thank for that. Truth be told it came down to the wire as it took a Harrison Butker go-ahead field goal in the final seconds to give Kansas City the 38-35 winning score.

While this is the outcome that we preferred, we are all capable of acknowledging that the Eagles had an incredible season that came just short of eternal glory. It will be a challenge for Philly to climb this mountain all over again next year with hopes of taking one more step, especially if they lose both coordinators to head coaching positions as seems like it might wind up being the case. It was reported on Sunday morning that Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon could both wind up moving on. Time will tell there.

There will be a lot of people who debate the critical call that kept Kansas City’s final possession in this game alive as James Bradberry was called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster. The penalty came on third and long on what was ultimately an incompletion. It was definitely questionable at best, but the confetti was red and white in the end.

It is now the offseason for all 32 teams. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, thank you for your service.