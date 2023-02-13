McCarthy can learn a thing or two from these 2023 Super Bowl-contending coaches.

Reid separates from the coaching pack is with excellent second-half clock management. Sirianni’s strength is clearly his fourth-down decision making. With 32 fourth down attempts in 2022, the Eagles are fourth-highest in fourth down attempts. Their 68.8 conversion percentage is also fourth most. Sirianni has attempted and converted fourth downs at a high rate and it’s had an enormous impact in win probability. Reid has been more conservative in his approach. He’s operating at a highly efficient 75 percent conversion rate, but with only 12 attempts this season, he’s left a lot of meat on the bone. The idea isn’t just to recklessly “go for it” on fourth downs. As the chart directly above suggests, it’s about probabilities. If the decision doesn’t yield an uptick in win probability, then a punt or kick is the logical answer. Playing the odds is a way to find sustained success and both Sirianni and McCarthy are in the top-10 in this category. While it’s comforting to see McCarthy raking in the top-half in adding overall in-game win probability, there’s still plenty of room for growth. Sirianni’s 83.8 WPAOE is roughly twice as high as McCarthy’s 39.7. The Cowboys can use the Super Bowl as a learning opportunity. By observing what separates these two last teams from the rest of the NFL, they can identify where they need to improve themselves. One area with room for growth appears to be in-game decision making.

McCarthy’s Super Bowl experience might actually be working against him in some ways.

Up through Super Bowl XXX, coaches with winning Super Bowl experience were 10-1 against those without. The lone exception was a young Joe Gibbs beating Don Shula’s Dolphins after the 1982 season. But since then, the game has changed and the pattern has turned. Coaches with zero Super Bowl wins are 7-5 against the proven winners starting with Super Bowl XXXI when Green Bay’s Mike Holmgren beat Parcells, who had moved on to New England after winning twice with the Giants. Belichick provides all but one of the wins on the proven winners’ side over the last 25 years. He has four and Mike Shanahan has the other. But Belichick also has lost to Tom Coughlin (with an undefeated Patriots team no less) and to Philly’s Doug Pederson five years ago. Some of us still can’t believe he didn’t lose to Dan Quinn’s Falcons after that 28-3 start to Super Bowl LI. The Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy owns one of the victories for the upstarts, knocking off Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin as the Packers coach here in Arlington after the 2010 season. What does this change of winning habits mean? Probably good news for the Eagles on Sunday and perhaps not great news for the Cowboys in the near future.

The lion is always hungry.

After losing out to Bosa, Parsons fired off a string of tweets mid-show that indicate he’ll be out to prove something in 2023. Sayless y’all gonna see me next year — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 10, 2023 Cowboys’ Micah Parsons responds to latest Defensive Player of the Year snub. What … what more does Parsons have to prove? You mean to tell us there’s another level of dominance he can channel? That there’s something beyond 13.5 sacks, 25-plus quarterback hits, double-digit tackles for loss and approaching the century mark in total pressures; 90, according to Pro Football Focus. Consider yourself warned, NFL. As for the opposing quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ 2024 schedule, we send our sincerest condolences. Multiple of Parsons teammates were disappointed the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t bring home any hardware Thursday night. Chief among them was Trevon Diggs, who pegged Parsons the “best player in the NFL” after the DPOY award was announced.

The Ezekiel Elliott situation has people taking all angles.

Even though his age is starting to grow, Elliott is still a solid runner and it seems that he can get the job done despite the length of his career. Who knows, maybe next season will be a breakout year for the man. For now, it doesn’t seem like Elliott is going anywhere. Losing him would add somewhat of a disturbing feeling for fans and players. After all, why get rid of a solid running back just because he’s getting older? Elliott can even play the center position!… Too soon? Elliott has some gas left in his tank to keep going for the boys. More plays involving both Pollard and Elliott on the field would be an amazing advantage for the Cowboys. Imagine having two super-talented running backs on the field at the same time. It doesn’t matter which one of them is getting the ball, they will both run you over! Having Elliott return would be ideal as his career with the boys would feel very strange if it were to just end right now.

As the offseason officially begins, the debate on whether or not to franchise Pollard grows louder.

While the Dallas Cowboys sit at home on Super Bowl Sunday, they face several important offseason decisions. Among those: Whether to franchise tag Tony Pollard. The NFLPA recently voted Pollard the league’s third-best running back. Is there a reason to keep him and pay him that way? “Hell, yeah!’’ said one former NFL GM. As the Cowboys decide what they’re going to do with Pollard, former Super Bowl champion GM Michael Lombardi offered his opinion on GBag Nation LIVE on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. “He’s too good of a player. What’s it, $10 million to tag him?” Lombardi said. “Hell yeah. You gotta do it - he’s an asset. You can’t let him walk away. That guy tilts the field.’’ What about the notion of “Don’t pay running backs?’’ “Yeah, don’t pay running backs,’’ he said. “I agree. Don’t pay a runner. Pay a weapon.’’ Pollard was the Cowboys’ leading rusher, recording 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries.

What are you taking away from the manner in which these two teams reached the biggest stage?

#1. Having a top-ten tight end helps the entire offense Dalton Schultz was given the franchise tag in 2022 to stick around Dallas. After seeing positive signs from rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, the Cowboys might be willing to finally move on from Schultz. It might be the wrong move. Kansas City and Philadelphia have two top-ten tight ends in the NFL on their rosters. Travis Kelce is No. 1, and one can argue that when healthy, Dallas Goedert is one of the better players at his position. Regardless of where each ranks, they both play an integral role in the success of their offense. It’s no coincidence in the games where Goedert had over 80 receiving yards (Weeks 2, 5, 9) this season, Jalen Hurts had a competition percentage of over 72 in each of those games and put up a quarterback rating of over 108 in two of them. Successful quarterbacks have a dynamic tight end to rely on as a weapon.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.