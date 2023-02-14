Dallas Cowboys LB/EDGE Micah Parsons had an incredible 2022 season for the Dallas Cowboys. He managed to have a better season than his incredible rookie year in 2021, when he received the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In 17 games played, Parsons had 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 26 QB hits, 3 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown. While many believe that Parsons is the best defensive player in the league, San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa had a strong case to win the award this year. Bosa had a league-high 18.5 sacks throughout the regular season. While it is understandable how the award went to Bosa, it is not understandable that Parsons received zero first-place votes.

Micah Parsons did not receive a single first-place vote for DPOY



- Nick Bosa: 46

- Haason Reddick: 2

- Quinnen Williams: 1

- Chris Jones: 1



Do you agree with this? pic.twitter.com/TCF60OJjjx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2023

Parsons not winning the award over Bosa is understandable. Philadelphia Eagles LB Hassan Reddick, Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones, and New York Jets DL Quinnen Williams getting a vote over him is laughably disrespectful.

The graphic above includes stats from the postseason as well. This graphic clearly shows that just because Parsons did not have as many sacks as Bosa, does not mean that he was not considerably more efficient and impactful for his defense than Bosa was.

Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in the league. No other player has the versatility that he brings to a defense. Need a dominant edge rusher? He is your man. Need a fast linebacker to matchup against the opposing running back? He is your man. Need an edge rusher to drop back and play a little coverage? He is your man. Parsons possesses a rare combination of speed and strength that allows him to be utilized anywhere on the football field. He can dominantly put pressure on the opposing quarterback from the outside or from the inside of the offensive line. While it may be arguable that Parsons did not put up the statistical year that Bosa did, there is no possible scenario where any other player in the league should have received more first-place votes for the award than him.