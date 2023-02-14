For the second time in four years the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. As Dallas Cowboys fans we are all indebted to them for winning this second one specifically since it came against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thanks to KC’s efforts we do not have to hate every part of this offseason.

Of course, this offseason will be spent trying to make sure that the Cowboys themselves are the team who we are celebrating this time a year from now. We are all hoping to see Dallas finally get over the hump that has derailed them for almost three decades now. Next season will be Super Bowl LVIII (58 for those who hate Roman numerals) and when you consider that the Cowboys last won Super Bowl XXX it really puts things into perspective.

This past season the Cowboys did a lot of things that they hadn’t done in a long time by putting together back-to-back playoff campaigns and winning at least 12 games in both of them. They won a road playoff game for the first time since the 1992 NFC Championship Game and even did so wearing their blue jerseys that everybody loves so much.

But we want more.

The Dallas Cowboys have the sixth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

With all 32 teams now focused on the offseason, the Chiefs admittedly a little bit less so, all eyes have turned to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII that will be played there. By the way, remember when Tony Romo could not simply have a fantasy football convention in Sin City? My how the times have changed.

Obviously the Chiefs are going to be considered favorites to win their third title in the Patrick Mahomes era, but it is possible that somebody else bathes in confetti in Allegiant Stadium. Our friends at DraftKings have opening odds up for next season’s Super Bowl winners and the Cowboys have come in at sixth.

Opening odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

The Cowboys have the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII although there is a tie for fourth-highest odds between the Bengals and Eagles. As you can see the Eagles are a bit down for a team who just came so close to winning it all, but that is the way that the NFL goes.

Notably the Cowboys have the third-highest odds in the NFC and trail only the 49ers, who ended their season, and the in-division rival Philadelphia Eagles. It feels safe to presume that the NFC winner will be one of those three, but football is an unpredictable beast at times.

You can also see that the Chargers are tied for the next-highest odds after the Cowboys with the Ravens, those would be the same Chargers who will have an offense coordinated by Kellen Moore. Dallas will visit Los Angeles in 2023 for what it’s worth, and they will also obviously play Philly as far as teams on this list. Dallas will also play host to San Francisco, again just talking about teams listed here.