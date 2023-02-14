While it feels like longer, it has only been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. In the span of just a few days, the Cowboys moved on from Moore, and he became the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas then promoted Brian Schottenheimer to be their new OC with head coach Mike McCarthy expected to call plays.

While this all happened a few weeks agao, the offseason is now just truly beginning with the Super Bowl concluding Sunday night (once again, thank you Kansas City Chiefs!). We are inching closer and closer to things like the NFL Combine. and we are all very excited for free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

When free agency hits it will be interesting to see if any Cowboys players follow Kellen Moore to the Chargers. One possible option is tight end Dalton Schultz, or maybe even backup quarterback Cooper rush. But we know one name that is falling in line right behind Moore.

Doug Nussmeier is set to become the new quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Chargers

A lot about the NFL is relationships and we often see coaches take some staffers with them when they leave from one job to another. This typically happens when coaches take head coach positions, but it happens further down the chain as well.

While he is not taking him since the Cowboys moved on from him, Kellen Moore has one person in his new camp over in Los Angeles. Doug Nussmeier is reportedly taking the Chargers quarterbacks coach position.

Doug Nussmeier follows Kellen Moore to LA.



I was told Nussmeier had multiple options. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 14, 2023

This is the same position that Nussmeier held with the Cowboys so like Moore, he will go from working closely with Dak Prescott to working closely with Justin Herbert. Needless to say we will have some eyes on the Chargers this coming season to see how they do.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini noted in her report here that she was told that Nussmeier had “multiple options.” The initial tweet indicated that he was taking the quarterbacks coach job with the New York Jets, but that was quickly deleted and the actual one was released. It is possible that the Jets tweet was an error that she corrected, but perhaps New York was another option that Nussmeier was considering.

The Cowboys will visit the Chargers in 2023 so Dan Quinn will get a chance to face off against what Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier cook up.