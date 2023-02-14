 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys news: Will Harriger added as offensive assistant, spent last season at USC

A new name on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Eagles at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months and part of them will involve finalizing their coaching staff. We have seen some turnover already, most notably with the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and there were a number of staffers who were not given new deals by the team.

What goes up must come down, so with coaches leaving the team there are obviously positions opening up. Tuesday brought news from ESPN’s Todd Archer that the Cowboys are adding Will Harriger as an offensive assistant.

As noted above Harriger has a history with both Dan Quinn and Brian Schottenheimer. While he spent last season at USC, he does have a pretty extensive football coaching history throughout college as well as the NFL. He has worked exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL, but dabbled in defense while in college.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys