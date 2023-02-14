The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months and part of them will involve finalizing their coaching staff. We have seen some turnover already, most notably with the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and there were a number of staffers who were not given new deals by the team.

What goes up must come down, so with coaches leaving the team there are obviously positions opening up. Tuesday brought news from ESPN’s Todd Archer that the Cowboys are adding Will Harriger as an offensive assistant.

The Cowboys have added Will Harriger as an offensive assistant after he spent last year as a senior offensive analyst at Southern Cal in 2022. He has a past with Dan Quinn in Atlanta and new OC Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle and Jacksonville. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 14, 2023

As noted above Harriger has a history with both Dan Quinn and Brian Schottenheimer. While he spent last season at USC, he does have a pretty extensive football coaching history throughout college as well as the NFL. He has worked exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL, but dabbled in defense while in college.