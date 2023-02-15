With the conclusion of the Super Bowl and the Kansas City Chiefs (thankfully) crowned champions, the NFL offseason can officially begin. Meanwhile, the collective focus of NFL observers is on the scouting combine later this month and the NFL draft in April, as is true for the Dallas Cowboys. However, as cited by many, the Cowboys need to expand their horizons outside of the draft and make a more concerted effort to acquire outside free agents.

Last postseason, the Cowboys were undone by a lack of explosive playmaking that was a season-long issue. Adding help with speed at wide receiver should be near the top of their offseason to-do list. It’s well established that the Cowboys don’t spend a lot of money in free agency, but there’s one intriguing player that could fit their needs and budget.

D.J. Chark

Pos: Wide Receiver

NFL Exp: 6 yrs.

D.J. Chark would make for a solid addition in Dallas with what should be a low-risk acquisition, while also having a high upside. Chark, taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has the speed dynamic that the Cowboys desperately need. Clocked at 4.34 at the scouting combine, Chark can stretch the field and create more space for the offense to operate in the short and intermediate passing game. Chark also has more than enough size at just under 6’3”. The team has had an interest in Chark before and did meet privately with Dallas ahead of the 2018 NFL draft.

Chark would bring a lot of experience as he’s started forty games in his career. Chark’s best season came in in 2019 after recording a career-high 73 receptions for 1,008 yards, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in the process. According to the statistics last season, Chark had a big play (a catch of 20 yards or more and a run of 10 yards or more) on nine of his 52 touches for a rate of 17.3 percent The downside is he has missed 19 games in the past two years, having had some difficulty with staying healthy throughout his time in the league. This will likely drive his market price down, but that would make him a sensible signing for Dallas.