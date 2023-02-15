We reached the full and total offseason on Sunday night when Super Bowl LVII came to a close and so began the 31-team race to catch the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Of course, the NFC will be chasing the Philadelphia Eagles as will the members of the NFC East for the division crown as that is the easiest path to the playoffs. Philly will try to become the first team since their 2004 selves to repeat as NFC East champions, the division has had nothing but turnover for almost two decades now.

Speaking of turnover, there is indeed a lot happening within the division and half of it with the Eagles specifically. On Tuesday, we got official news that their offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be leaving to become the head coaches of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Obviously that will present a huge challenge for the Eagles. but they are not alone in having to replace coordinators on their team. At this point it feels like ancient history when the Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore and promoted Brian Schottenheimer to be their offensive coordinator.

There are eight coordinator positions in the NFC East as a whole and Tuesday’s news doubled the departures. This of course means that there are going to be four new coordinators within the division in 2023.

New coordinators in the NFC East in 2023

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore out, Brian Schottenheimer in)

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator (Scott Turner out, TBD)

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (Shane Steichen out, TBD)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon out, TBD)

Part of coaches leaving often involves them taking coaches with them. As one example, although these two coaches were both dismissed so it wasn’t poaching, it was also announced on Tuesday that Doug Nussmeier will be following Kellen Moore to the Chargers. Time will tell if any Eagles assistants follow Steichen to Indianapolis or Gannon to Arizona.

For what it’s worth, the New York Giants are the only team that will be returning both coordinators. They also have the reigning Coach of the Year in Brian Daboll.