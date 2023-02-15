Darren Woodson fell short for another year on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson’s chances at getting in? I don’t know why Chuck Howley wasn’t in already and DeMarcus Ware should have gone in last year. So putting three Cowboys in at the same time was not going to happen and Woodson was the odd man out. – Walter DeBell/Troy, NY Nick: I think that was part of the issue. It definitely didn’t help him. But I really don’t think – even if Ware and Howley didn’t make it his year – that Woodson was going to get in. It’s just a cycle for these guys that are on the doorstep. You just don’t see them wait and wait and wait as long as Woodson did – and then get in right away. He has to get into the finalist room for a few years, and then it’ll take some time for him to make it. I think Woodson will make it over the next 2-3 years, but just not right away. But yes, the fact D-Ware and Howley made it, didn’t help his chances at all. Kurt: I think it’s safe to say that having three Cowboys finalists certainly didn’t help Woodson’s chances any. Yes, you’d like to think that the Hall of Fame Selection Committee wouldn’t take that into consideration, but with so many worthy players throughout the NFL, inducting three from one team in the same class admittedly seems hard to justify. And while at one time there was a case to be made that many Dallas greats were being overlooked for whatever reason, the Hall of Fame has done a nice job of rectifying some of those past wrongs. Since 2006, 15 Cowboys have been enshrined, including an earlier generation of greats like Rayfield Wright, Gil Brandt, Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson and now Howley. As far as Woodson, him not getting in this year is truly unfortunate, but his time will come. There are safeties in the Hall of Fame already who clearly do not have his credentials. Considering that, hopefully we’ll see his bust in Canton, Ohio, sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys lost a coach to Kellen Moore’s staff in LA.

The third and final opening on the Chargers coaching staff has finally been filled. Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Chargers are hiring former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to the same position. Nussmeier worked under Kellen Moore since 2020 and was previously the Cowboys tight ends coach coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Prior to joining the Cowboys staff, Nussmeier spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Florida. Even prior to that, Nussmeier spent stints in the same roles at Michigan (2014), Alabama (2012-2013), Washington (2009-2011), and Fresno State (2008). Consistency is important for young quarterbacks in the NFL and this move roughly assures that the communication and concepts being used for Moore’s offense won’t have many blips in translation as the duo attempts to install the latest version of the Chargers offense.

Herm Edwards was upset about ESPN’s “obsession” over the Cowboys.

Herm Edwards had no love for the Dallas Cowboys on Valentine’s Day. The former NFL player and coach, now an ESPN NFL analyst, perhaps had every reason to be in a cheery mood considering two of his former franchises, the Philadelphia Eagles (whom he repped on the field) and the Kansas City Chiefs (whose top headset he wore as head coach), met in Super Bowl LVII. “We went all the way from one, not to five, but to six. Why?” Edwards asked. “We just have to talk about the Cowboys! They couldn’t make the top five, but they got to six! Now we’re going to talk about the top six teams. Are you kidding me? Really? “It’s always about the Cowboys! We have to talk about these guys all the time?’’

Tyler Smith turned out to be the right pick in last April’s draft.

Prospects like Kenyon Green, Trevor Penning, Arnold Ebiketie, Tyler Linderbaum, and even Jahan Dotson in Daniel Jeremiah’s (NFL network) case were all mocked to the Cowboys by analysts during the pre-draft process. In hindsight, Dotson would’ve gone a long way towards stabilizing Dallas’ receiver room, but he went No. 11 overall to Washington. At the end of the day, Tyler Smith was one of the NFL’s top rookies in 2022 regardless of position. He filled a variety of roles, including left tackle, left guard, and right tackle, and didn’t endure as many growing pains as folks expected. Just how impressive was Smith in Year 1? He went No. 6 overall (!) as the first offensive linemen off the board in ESPN’s 2022 re-draft (subscription required).

The Cowboys added a new name to their coaching staff.

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months and part of them will involve finalizing their coaching staff. We have seen some turnover already, most notably with the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and there were a number of staffers who were not given new deals by the team. What goes up must come down, so with coaches leaving the team there are obviously positions opening up. Tuesday brought news from ESPN’s Todd Archer that the Cowboys are adding Will Harriger as an offensive assistant. As noted above Harriger has a history with both Dan Quinn and Brian Schottenheimer. While he spent last season at USC, he does have a pretty extensive football coaching history throughout college as well as the NFL. He has worked exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL, but dabbled in defense while in college.

