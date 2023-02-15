Mock draft season is most definitely here. The NFL is now entering that phase of the offseason where the draft and free agency dominate the discussion. Free agency will come first, and what happens there always reshapes the mock drafts. Holes are filled or created during free agency, and teams will adjust their priorities for the draft based on that.

Still, there’s no denying the catnip that is a mock draft. Even one coming in the middle of February. Today we have ESPN’s Todd McShay’s newest mock draft. The Cowboys are thought to have priorities like a wide receiver that can help unlock the offense in combination with CeeDee Lamb, or perhaps a cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs.

Instead, McShay beefs up the Cowboys offensive line.

26. Dallas Cowboys O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida Torrence has allowed just two sacks over 47 career starts and more than 1,400 pass-block snaps. With Connor McGovern’s contract expiring, there is a hole on Dallas’ offensive line, and Torrence is a brick wall against power rushers. He looked great at the Senior Bowl two weeks ago, too. The Cowboys’ pick might come down to how the board plays out, though. They might be enticed by Bijan Robinson if he’s available, given Tony Pollard is a free agent and Ezekiel Elliott could be a cap casualty. And the WR2 spot behind CeeDee Lamb needs consideration, because Michael Gallup didn’t make much of an impact last season. Depth at cornerback and edge rush shouldn’t be ignored, either. I’m intrigued by how Dallas approaches these next few months and how the board sets up for this pick in April.

There’s nothing wrong with this pick in terms of value. Our own DannyPhantom has noted that a pick of Torrence could possibly give the Cowboys another ‘best at his position’ first-round pick, something they have made a habit of recently.

As for fit, it really depends on what the Cowboys decide to do with the left side of the offensive line. Connor McGvoern is a free agent and his situation will have to be dealt with first. Then there is the possible return of left tackle Tyron Smith to the starting line. If the Cowboys are planning for him to be the left tackle, then it would seem that Tyler Smith would slide in to be the left guard.

On the other side of the line, there is little doubt that the Cowboys will bring back restricted free agent Terence Steele. As long as he is recovered from his ACL injury, he will be the team’s right tackle. So this leaves a decision about swing tackle and where the two Smiths (Tyler and Tyron) are going to play.

If Dallas drafts someone like Torrence, that will be a clear signal that Tyler Smith is no longer the left tackle of the future, but the left tackle of right now, and Tyron Smith has become the swing tackle.

In the abstract, Torrence is a solid pick, but free agency, contract restructures and possible veteran releases around free agency will tell us more if he is a fit for the Cowboys.