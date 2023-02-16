We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at cornerback Kelee Ringo from Georgia.

Previous prospect reviews:

DT Bryan Bresee

Kelee Ringo was rated a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports. He was ranked the number one corner prospect in the nation coming out of high school. After having offers from over 25 big schools, Ringo chose Georgia for his collegiate career.

In 2020, Ringo missed the year after having surgery to an injured labrum.

In 2021, Ringo played in 15 games. He made 31 tackles, four PBU’s, two interceptions, and allowed an outstanding QB rating of 63.2. He also had six tackles and a 79-yard interception return for a TD in CFP Championship Game vs. Alabama.

In 2022, he played 13 games. He made 35 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

CB Kelee Ringo

Georgia Bulldogs

Sophomore

5-star high school recruit

Height- 6”2

Weight- 210

QB Rating Allowed - 67.7

Awards - 2022 Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team.

2021 Freshman All-SEC team.

Two-time CFP Championship winner.

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.0/100

Tackling- 80/100

Run Defense- 82/100

Zone Coverage- 80/100

Man Coverage- 88/100

Speed- 93/100

Strength- 85/100

Acceleration- 91/100

Agility- 89/100

THE GOOD

One of the most gifted athletes in this year’s draft.

Rapid acceleration and has upper-class agility skills which is displayed when covering slot receivers

Understands route concepts and can diagnose quickly during the play

Given his traits he’s best when in man coverage

Solid tackling technique and mentality

Adds more to his toolbox by providing options as a corner blitzer

Oily and loose hips always on display

Doesn’t get grabby when forcing receivers wide to the sideline

Has the strength to knock receivers at route stems and then recover easily to stay in-phase to break up any pass coming his way

THE BAD

Can sometimes be late locating the ball

Too reliant on his speed and acceleration leading to simple mistakes while shadowing

His overly physical mentality while in coverage can lead to unnecessary flags

Footwork on back-peddle needs coaching

His reliance on his speed to defend the boundary will see him beaten often in the NFL

Only two years playing so lacks playing experience

THE FIT

With his range, athleticism, and innate cover skills, Ringo will be highly valued for his press cover ability.

Used best as a CB2 on the outside where he can learn and gather experience. To cover from the slot wouldn’t diminish confidence from a coach

Late first-round value

COWBOYS COMPARISON

A faster more physical Byron Jones