We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at cornerback Kelee Ringo from Georgia.
Kelee Ringo was rated a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports. He was ranked the number one corner prospect in the nation coming out of high school. After having offers from over 25 big schools, Ringo chose Georgia for his collegiate career.
In 2020, Ringo missed the year after having surgery to an injured labrum.
In 2021, Ringo played in 15 games. He made 31 tackles, four PBU’s, two interceptions, and allowed an outstanding QB rating of 63.2. He also had six tackles and a 79-yard interception return for a TD in CFP Championship Game vs. Alabama.
In 2022, he played 13 games. He made 35 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
CB Kelee Ringo
Georgia Bulldogs
Sophomore
5-star high school recruit
Height- 6”2
Weight- 210
QB Rating Allowed - 67.7
Awards - 2022 Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team.
2021 Freshman All-SEC team.
Two-time CFP Championship winner.
Scorecard:
Overall- 88.0/100
Tackling- 80/100
Run Defense- 82/100
Zone Coverage- 80/100
Man Coverage- 88/100
Speed- 93/100
Strength- 85/100
Acceleration- 91/100
Agility- 89/100
THE GOOD
- One of the most gifted athletes in this year’s draft.
- Rapid acceleration and has upper-class agility skills which is displayed when covering slot receivers
- Understands route concepts and can diagnose quickly during the play
- Given his traits he’s best when in man coverage
- Solid tackling technique and mentality
- Adds more to his toolbox by providing options as a corner blitzer
- Oily and loose hips always on display
- Doesn’t get grabby when forcing receivers wide to the sideline
- Has the strength to knock receivers at route stems and then recover easily to stay in-phase to break up any pass coming his way
THE BAD
- Can sometimes be late locating the ball
- Too reliant on his speed and acceleration leading to simple mistakes while shadowing
- His overly physical mentality while in coverage can lead to unnecessary flags
- Footwork on back-peddle needs coaching
- His reliance on his speed to defend the boundary will see him beaten often in the NFL
- Only two years playing so lacks playing experience
THE FIT
With his range, athleticism, and innate cover skills, Ringo will be highly valued for his press cover ability.
Used best as a CB2 on the outside where he can learn and gather experience. To cover from the slot wouldn’t diminish confidence from a coach
Late first-round value
COWBOYS COMPARISON
A faster more physical Byron Jones
