Some late breaking news dropped on Thursday evening. It was reported by ESPN that the Dallas Cowboys have hired former NFL defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd to the coaching staff.

Floyd played in the league for five seasons, all for the Minnesota Vikings, before having his time in the league cut short by injuries. Floyd will serve as the assistant defensive line and defensive quality control coach. Floyd was once on the radar of the Cowboys as a draft prospect out of the University of Florida, reportedly having a first-round grade from the team back in 2013.

The Cowboys have hired Sharrif Floyd, a 2013 first round pick of the Vikings, as their assistant DL/defensive quality control coach, per @toddarcher and me.



Floyd played DT at Florida for Dan Quinn and spent time working with the Cowboys staff this past training camp. pic.twitter.com/WPRhb2Np4m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2023

The hire re-unites Floyd with Dan Quinn, whom he played under for the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Floyd was working with the Cowboys in lesser capacity this past training camp but with Thursday’s news he will join the club in a more official capacity. Floyd replaces longtime defensive assistant, and former Cowboys player, Leon Lett.

Prior to joining the Cowboys staff, Floyd had been working at the University of Florida in a part-time role, assisting then head coach Dan Mullen review film of the Gators’ opponents. A new voice in defensive lineman meetings may do wonders to further development the young players along the defensive line, such Sam Williams and Osa Odighizuwa.