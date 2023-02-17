Jason Peters has proven to be able to do whatever the Cowboys ask of him, but will it guarantee a playing spot next year?

FRISCO, TX — One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Dallas Cowboys a year ago was the direction of their offensive line and, as 2023 NFL free agency approaches, things are nearly as unsettled now as they were then. Kudos to the front office for rolling the dice on Tyler Smith, and to the rookie for having an outstanding first year despite all of its challenges, but that’s only one [major] question answered at the offensive tackle position and, truth be told, there’s no guarantee just yet that he’ll take the mantle at starting LT when September rolls around — something that can’t possibly be figured out just yet with Terence Steele, Tyron Smith and Jason Peters all being topics of discussion. The elder Smith is expected to stick around but, even if he does, at what position? That answer lies in how free agency unfolds for both Steele and Peters, so forth and so on, so let’s dig into what options the Cowboys might have in free agency to help make sure the game of musical chairs on the offensive line comes to a screeching halt, once and for all.

Gotta earn it, but this is the mentality that the team needs.

The lack of a consistent No. 2 receiving threat hindered the Cowboys’ offense in 2022. In hindsight, the expectation that Michael Gallup would hit the ground running following a season-ending injury looks foolish. Jerry Jones consistently defended the decision to trade Amari Cooper and his $20 million contract last offseason, but there is no questioning that Dallas needs to add playmaking options in 2023. Dynamic return man KaVontae Turpin, a former USFL Most Valuable Player, hopes to throw his hat in the ring for a more prominent role in the offense under Mike McCarthy. “We had a talk during my exit meeting, basically saying like they already know what I did with the special teams this year and all that, but they are going to try and get me on the offense and try to make guys respect me more on both sides of the ball,” Turpin told the Blogging The Boys podcast last week. “I’m going into this training camp, I’m basically trying to show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense, that’s my mindset.” The Pro Bowl returner saw 61 total snaps on offense in 17 regular season games in his first season in Dallas. He earned three carries for 17 yards and one catch on two targets for nine yards. He earned three snaps in the postseason, catching one pass for eight yards.

Floyd found his way home to Dallas eventually.

Some late breaking news dropped on Thursday evening. It was reported by ESPN that the Dallas Cowboys have hired former NFL defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd to the coaching staff. Floyd played in the league for five seasons, all for the Minnesota Vikings, before having his time in the league cut short by injuries. Floyd will serve as the assistant defensive line and defensive quality control coach. Floyd was once on the radar of the Cowboys as a draft prospect out of the University of Florida, reportedly having a first-round grade from the team back in 2013.

The Cowboys have hired Sharrif Floyd, a 2013 first round pick of the Vikings, as their assistant DL/defensive quality control coach, per @toddarcher and me.



Floyd played DT at Florida for Dan Quinn and spent time working with the Cowboys staff this past training camp. pic.twitter.com/WPRhb2Np4m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2023

Have to see how this one plays out.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs owes a former landlord $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees after he defaulted on his lease, according to a lawsuit filed by the landlord, Rose Marie Yadegar, in December. Diggs, who in 2022 made about $1.2 million playing for the Cowboys, according to Sportrac.com, also owes $11,000 for the final two months of his lease during which the landlord couldn’t find another tenant, $45.45 every two weeks for yard maintenance, property damage repairs totaling $3,400, and $531.15 for deep cleaning of carpets that were “soiled beyond normal wear and tear,” according to the lawsuit. Attorneys for both Diggs and Yadegar did not respond to messages seeking comment.

One week removed from receiving his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and Dak is already back out there making a difference.