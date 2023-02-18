We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at linebacker Andre Cater II from Army.

Andre Carter II played both as a wide receiver and tight end in high school. He was unranked by 24/7 sports and viewed by most as too tall or heavy for playing offense. He had no interest from both FBS and FCS teams so he joined the US military academy at West Point.

As a freshman in 2019, Carter first took the field for the Black Knights playing just two snaps.

In 2020, Carter II played in nine games for the Black Knights. He recorded 14 total tackles, 12 pressures, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack during his sophomore season.

In 2021, during his junior year, Carter exploded. He played 13 games and recorded 41 total tackles, 24 defensive stops and 17 tackles for loss. He also added one interception, four forced fumbles, 58 total pressures, a huge number, and even more importantly 15 sacks on the year. Thanks to the electrifying season he was named to the AP All-American third-team, the first Black Knight to make an All-American team in over three decades. Only Alabama’s Will Anderson had more sacks than Carter during the season. That year’s NFL draft saw Aidan Hutchinson get taken first overall with one less sack than Carter’s season.

In 2022, as a senior Carter played nine games. He totaled 41 total tackles, 21 pressures, seven tackle for loss and four sacks on the season.

LB Andre Carter II

Army Black Knights

Senior

Unranked high school recruit

Height- 6”7

Weight- 255

Hands- 9 5/8

Arm Length- 34’

Wingspan- 82 1/8

Awards: 2021 AP All-American Team

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.7/100

Tackling- 86/100

Run Defense- 74/100

Pass Rush- 91/100

Speed- 81/100

Strength- 80/100

Acceleration- 90/100

Agility- 97/100

THE GOOD

Elite burst at the snap, always the first guy off the mark.

Puts offensive linemen on the back foot by getting into his attacking step so quickly.

His mobility and agility for his size is unmatched. Runs agility drills with the skill players at Army.

An aggressive tackling mentality that allows nothing to escape with such a massive wingspan.

His frame can allow more bulk if coaches needed.

Uses his length effectively to his advantage to reach the quarterback.

Has the upper body power and range to be a run defender on the inside.

Good instincts to locate the ball carrier.

Very explosive as a pass rusher.

Elite control to bend around the corner.

Plenty of examples on tape of him dropping into cover and defending his assignment effectively.

THE BAD

The most obvious weakness is playing for Army. He can request his military service to be suspended but that is not guaranteed. This makes his high-value grade a gamble should he get called back to duty.

He’s a truck on bicycle tires.

With so much power on his upper body and not as much on the lower, he’s easily moved in the run game.

Has no anchor to hold his gap.

Being so tall leaves him lumbering trying to grab shiftier running backs.

No leg drive in his tackles so runners gain extra yards as he tries to pull them down.

You won’t find him setting the edge on run plays.

THE FIT

Best as a stand-up pass rusher. But with his a wing span and elite agility he can be used to match tight ends in coverage or help defend outside runs.

Late first-round value but comes with military commitment risk.

(CBS Overall Rank: 31)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Aldon Smith