The Cowboys certainly need to upgrade at wide receiver and this free agent is certainly an interesting name to watch.

Mecole Hardman The former University of Georgia product hasn’t live up to expectations in Kansas City after the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill in the offseason. But the reason for Hardman never really producing the numbers is injury. In his previous three seasons as a Chief, Hardman has shown he possesses an elite trait, speed, something the Cowboys lack. Signing Hardman would give them another weapon who can take the top off the defense with his legs or even contribute in the slot.

Emmitt Smith lost a member of his family this week, and we’re sending our condolences to him and the entire Smith family.

The Hall of Fame running back has been trending on social media and in the headlines as fans send their sympathy after he announced earlier this week that his father, Emmitt Smith Jr., has died. “The man who inspired me to play the game of football has transitioned to be (with) the lord,” Smith wrote. “I will miss your timely advice but will hold on to the things you and my first love taught me, my brothers and sisters. (Love) U Pop.” A long list of former NFL players and sports personalities sent their condolences. “Praying for you now brother,” former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson responded. “He made you love the game of football,” one fan responded. “You made me love the game of football as well as hundreds of thousands of others if not millions. Man had a vision that carried through you and got to see it to fruition. What more can a mask ask for in life in his journey. You did him proud.”

Dallas’ front office has players of their own they’ll need to re-sign this offseason, and Donovan Wilson should be at the top of the list.

Wilson was Dan Quinn’s secret weapon on defense, and his ability to play in the box and deliver big hits ended up being a critical component of Dallas’ defense in 2022. The former sixth-round pick set himself up for a nice payday on the open market this spring. Free Agency Outlook: In a perfect world the Cowboys would bring Wilson back on a multi-year deal and run back their three-headed-monster at the safety position next season. Unfortunately, things aren’t that easy. Dallas is currently about $7M over the cap for the 2023 season. While they will certainly make some moves (restructures/cuts) to get well under the cap, they may not have enough space to justify bringing back their third safety in Wilson. Pro Football Focus projects Wilson to earn a two-year, $11.5M deal in free agency. While he did play an important role in Dallas’ defense last season, the Cowboys do still have starting safeties Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse under contract for the 2023 season. On the flip side, both Hooker and Kearse are set to become free agents after next season, so Dallas could see this as an opportunity to lock Wilson up long-term and pair him with whatever safety they attempt to bring back after this upcoming year. Final Verdict: Dan Quinn would probably love to have Donovan Wilson back in the fold next season. As nice as it would be for Quinn and the defense, the Cowboys just have too many holes to fill to justify bringing him back for $6-7M a year.

Dalton Schultz was hit with the franchise tag last season. If he’s not back in Dallas on a long-term deal, here are some other names to keep an eye on

3. Robert Tonyan An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State in 2017, Robert Tonyan originally began his career with the Detroit Lions. He was unable to make their roster as a rookie and then joined one of their rivals, the Green Bay Packers. He spent that season on the practice squad and played sparingly in 2018 and 2019. Then in 2020, Tonyan broke out with 52 receptions on just 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. A torn ACL ended his follow-up campaign prematurely but he returned to full health this year and had 53 receptions for 470 yards with two touchdowns. Now a free agent, Tonyan might not get a major deal since his numbers were down last year. He could also be looking for a new home since the Packers could be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Should that be the case, Dallas could attempt to bring Tonyan in on a one-year deal as he works with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, who could wind up being the long-term answers once they get a little more experience.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.