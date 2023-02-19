The wide receiver position will be one of the more talked about positions of need for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. They failed to get consistent production from the WR2 and WR3 position throughout the season. Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard, the team lacked explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball. Several players on the Dallas Cowboys have even voiced their desire for the Cowboys to add playmakers in the offseason.

WR CeeDee Lamb spoke on this after the Pro Bowl competition,

We’ve just got to, of course, add more weapons,” Lamb told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. ”I feel like, in that situation, you can always be better. There’s never enough, you can never have enough ammo.’’

Even Cowboys superstar defensive player Micah Parsons brought up adding a wide receiver in the offseason,

#Cowboys Micah Parsons Confused By Jerry Jones Decisions With Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/1VGjRWq2FV — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) February 14, 2023

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been adamant about the team pursuing his brother Stefon Diggs, who is the current WR of the Buffalo Bills. In an interview with Blogging The Boys own RJ Ochoa, he expressed this interest.

We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here. We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

While most Cowboys fans can agree that it would be awesome having Stefon Diggs in Dallas, it is important to have realistic expectations. The Jones family does not like to spend big money on players outside the organization, and they do not like to give up high draft capital in trades either. So while it would be incredible having Arizona Cardinals WR Deandre Hopkins, or Diggs across from Lamb next season, it might not be the most likely scenario.

The front office will likely looking at relatively cheaper options in free agency. Unfortunately, the wide receiver options in this upcoming free agency is pretty slim.

Among these options, one of the better players and fits for the Cowboys would be Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster had an incredible start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he produced 111 receptions for 1,462 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns as the second option across from WR Antonio Brown. When Brown departed from Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster was never quite able to replicate his production. This past season, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, rejuvenating his career. He had 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the team.

Around this time in February last year, at a 7-Eleven event held at AT&T Stadium with QB Dak Prescott, he mentioned his interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys and playing with Prescott.

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms”

Smith-Schuster makes a lot of sense in Dallas. Spotrac.com has his free agency market value at $14.6 million in average annual salary. This would make him the 28th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. This is doable for the Cowboys front office. Smith-Schuster also makes sense for the Cowboys because he could continue thriving as the second option. His best seasons in the NFL have came when he does not hold the responsibility of being the main option on the field. He could benefit nicely from the attention of the defense being put on WR CeeDee Lamb and the running game in Dallas. If the Cowboys want to improve their wide receiver room in a realistic way, Smith-Schuster makes a lot of sense for the team.