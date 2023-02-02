The Cowboys head coach is taking matters into his own hands for 2023.

The Cowboys will have a new play-caller in 2023, even though it’s not going to be a new voice. On Wednesday, Jerry Jones confirmed the plan that head coach Mike McCarthy would indeed take over as the new play-caller for the offense now that Kellen Moore has moved on to the Chargers. “This is the logical step to build on it and use what we’ve established, if you will, the foundation of the things we’ve got,” Jones said. “This is the time for us to build on it. That’s what this is, a building step.” While McCarthy will call the plays, the Cowboys are still interviewing for the offensive coordinator position. This week, they interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown and Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the job.

Tom Brady - a year to the day of his last retirement - says he’s retiring. “Good morning, guys,’’ Brady said in an early morning Wednesday video. “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. “My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.” One of those “competitors,’’ of course, was the Dallas Cowboys, who had been 0-7 lifetime in opposing Brady, both from his time with the New England Patriots and in the latter seasons of the 45-year-old QB ... 0-7, that is, until this year’s first round of the NFL playoffs, when Dallas finally registered a victory against Brady, who retires as arguably the greatest player in NFL history, having quarterbacked his teams to an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles.

If the price is right, Elliott could remain in Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard formed to create one of the NFL’s best two-headed rushing attacks this season. Despite Zeke being named the starter in all but one game that he played, everyone watching the Cowboys knew that Pollard was the premier back. He was arguably the best playmaker on the offense. Pollard’s speed, agility, and explosiveness saw him in the endzone more times this season than in his previous three years combined. And as a result of his emergence, Ezekiel Elliott was demoted to the bruiser back. Being called upon in short down and distance situations to do the dirty work. As a result, Zeke was at the lowest statistical point in his career. For the first time, Elliott failed to surpass 1,000 total scrimmage yards. He also had a career-low of 3.8 yards per carry. His total number of receptions and receiving yards were also career worsts.

When Brett Maher was needed most, he played his worst and it appears that his days in Big D are over.

This was the only way. When Brett Maher missed his first four extra point attempts while the Dallas Cowboys soundly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, we all shucked it off in the moment due to the margin of victory that continued to grow. There were bigger fish to fry and other things to celebrate. Of course, that was only true because the Cowboys defeated the Bucs so soundly. Had that game been close or if Dallas had lost then Maher’s misses would have wound up as one of the biggest stories in the NFL (not to say that it wasn’t massive anyway). The drama surrounding his attempts heading into the Divisional Round was well-documented and when his first extra point was blocked it did not look promising. As a result of the last month, it should come as no surprise to learn that the Cowboys are going to be hitting the rest button at kicker in 2023.

The lack of play-making ability aside from CeeDee Lamb continues to be an issue that seemingly needs to be corrected before the 2023 season begins.

The Dallas Cowboys season ended without a conference championship appearance or a Super Bowl appearance once again. The Cowboys have now gone 27 years since their last conference championship and Super Bowl appearance in 1995. And if there was ever a time for the Cowboys to break that drought it was this year. They had the talent on both sides of the ball to make a deep run in the postseason. But, the offense led by Dak Prescott really failed to help out the defense on Sunday. After a career performance against the Buccaneers, Prescott struggled to carry that momentum into the Divisional Round. He threw for just 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. With Gallup now recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and ankle, Dallas can’t afford to be passive this offseason. But the past is the past and the Cowboys will surely look to add wideouts to the offense. Here are three players that the team could go after this off-season: one from trade, one from free agency, and one from the draft. 3. DeAndre Hopkins If Jerry Jones wants to do all he can to help out his $160 million quarterback, he’ll go after and acquire one of the game’s best wideouts. At the conclusion of the season, it was reported that the Cardinals might be willing to move on and trade Hopkins, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. With Arizona hiring a new head coach and general manager this off-season, they might look to get rid of older players and/or begin a rebuild.

Micah Parsons is doing a good deed. Salute.

I’ve always had military role models in my life. To say thank you, I teamed up w/ @USAA & @SpecialForcesA4 to send Sergeant First Class Mark Watson from the Texas Army National Guard to #SuperBowlLVII ! He is “America’s Team.” #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/iLUvqKE2xF — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 31, 2023

