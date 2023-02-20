Here we go again.

Is “OBJ to the Dallas Cowboys’’ an ongoing story because the Cowboys’ personnel department and scouting department like the idea? Or is “OBJ to the Dallas Cowboys’’ an ongoing story because owner Jerry Jones’ marketing and sales department like the idea? “I’ve gotten to know him well, and we’ll be talking,” Jones said recently. Despite sitting out all of 2022, Beckham figures to be one of the top available wide receivers when free agency begin on March 13 ... though as he is free now, teams can talk now. So why doesn’t Dallas go ahead and sign the controversial star? The Cowboys’ reasoning (and the Bills’ and Giants’ as well) late in the 2022 season, when he made trips designed to get him immediate offers? Beckham, still rehabbing from his knee injury, wasn’t ready to help. The Cowboys do believe that status will change soon ... so maybe “we’ll be talking’’ can turn into help on the field, where Dak Prescott needs more “weapons,’’ as CeeDee Lamb as openly said.

BAKER MAYFIELD Now before people get angry with this selection, hear me out. We have all witnessed the rise and fall of Quarterback Baker Mayfield during his five-year career. The former number-one pick was once praised for his electric play during his time with the Cleveland Browns, but once they pushed him out, he bounced from the Carolina Panthers to then the Los Angeles Rams. Now a free agent, Mayfield will be looking for a new home, and you can bet he’s hoping it’s a starting gig somewhere. But would he start here in Dallas? Who knows. And to clarify, I’m not trying to stir up a QB controversy. But a Mayfield addition would not only make the QB room stronger. It would add some competition under Prescott. Plus, he’s two years younger than Rush, and I feel better about Mayfield out there on the field if something were to happen to Prescott. Oh, and I almost forgot, there could be a chance that a Mayfield-CeeDee Lamb reunion occurs.

If Aaron Rodgers still has gas left in the tank, retired All-Pro Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald wants the start NFL quarterback to take his talents out of Green Bay to somewhere in 2023 that would spice things up across the league. Fitzgerald entertained the idea of the Dallas Cowboys poaching Rodgers, a hypothetical move that would reunite Rodgers with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy while also likely signaling the end of the Dak Prescott era in Dallas. “Assuming (Aaron) still does want to play, I know there have been a lot of conversations around the Jets,” Fitzgerald told MadDog Radio. “If I was Aaron, that would not be the most enticing route. It would be something a lot more controversial, like for him to go to the Dallas Cowboys or something. He could be reunited with Mike McCarthy and be around a team that is ready-made. They have a top three-defense in the league and a plethora of weapons on the outside. They have to make a decision with Ezekiel Elliott and his future. But you are hoping Tony Pollard comes back and that they have a really strong offense.”

2. Sign Daron Payne The Cowboys need an impact defensive lineman in the middle of their defense — one that can provide ideal run support but also give them pass-rush ability. Commanders free agent Daron Payne would be that player for the Cowboys, and adding him to their already dangerous defensive front would boost this defense to heights we haven’t seen before. Payne’s unique combination of power and speed is something that you don’t normally see from a 320-pound defensive tackle who’s generated 40 tackles for loss and 26 sacks since entering the league. Parsons isn’t scared off by Daron Payne’s expected deal of over $19 million per year. “You’ve got to spend the money,” he said. | From @ToddBrock24f7 https://t.co/R5pgwmIFju — TheCowboysWire (@TheCowboysWire) February 14, 2023 Signing Payne would be a home run for Dallas’ efforts to shore up their run defense while at the same time weakening a division rival. Payne isn’t going to come cheap, though, so if the Cowboys are really looking to make a splash this might be one of the only big moves you’ll see from this front office in free agency.

Former Cowboys draft target Paxton Lynch benched in XFL debut Lynch did have an ideal start to the game, as he threw a touchdown pass to his former Denver Broncos teammate Cody Latimer for a touchdown. There is an alternate universe in which this became a renowned Broncos touchdown collaboration: Paxton Lynch to Cody Latimer, hooking up for the @XFLGuardians: pic.twitter.com/MpwIzTW9j6 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 19, 2023 After Lynch’s third quarter interception, Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley benched him in favor of backup Quinten Dormandy, a former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback. On his second drive, Dormandy connected with wide receiver Andrew Jamiel for a 51-yard touchdown. Paxton Lynch got benched and his backup dropped a dime pic.twitter.com/laMl2h1j0g — alex (@highIightheaven) February 19, 2023 The Guardians ended up losing the game 33-12. Back in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jones envisioned selecting Lynch for him to become the successor to Tony Romo, who would retire in 2017. The Cowboys lost out on their bid to trade to the No. 26 spot, as the Broncos were able to swing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, acquiring that pick in exchange for their first- and third-round picks that year.

Jerry Jeudy First off, it must be said that Jeudy is not a free agent this offseason. He’s in the last year of his rookie deal with the possibility of having a team pick up his fifth-year option (cost of $13 million). The reason he’s listed here is that the Cowboys reportedly made an offer for his services last year near the trade deadline. Now, we have no idea just what the front office was willing to part with, but Jeudy’s asking price was in the neighborhood of a second-round pick last year. The asking price should be a little less now, but the Cowboys would only be looking at a possible one-year rental as the team wouldn’t likely commit future cap resources his way when a Lamb extension is on the horizon. Jeudy would instantly make the Cowboys passing attack lethal as he’s one of the game’s best separators, but this move would be costly. Likeliness: Extremely low. The Broncos might find their trade partner for Jeudy, but it will be a team that has a long-term plan for him.

