We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.

Joey Porter Jr. was rated a 4-star high school recruit by 24/7 Sports and ranked as the 33rd best cornerback in the country. He joined Penn State Nittany Lions in 2019. His father is Joey Porter who played linebacker in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals. Joey Porter Sr was the winner of one Super Bowl, four Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro honors.

As a freshman in 2019, Porter Jr. played in four games for Penn State at cornerback. In his limited role that year he recorded three tackles and one pass breakup.

In 2020, his second season for Penn State, he saw more action playing in eight games. He made 33 tackles, eight defensive stops and four pass breakups that season and allowed a QB rating of 127.0.

In 2021, he played in 13 games. During the season he totaled 50 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception, and allowed a QB rating of 84.7.

In 2022, he played in 10 games. His game was much improved with 27 tackles, 11 pass breakups and allowed a QB rating career low in a single season of just 63.6.

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Senior

4-star high school recruit

Height- 6”2

Weight- 198

Awards: 2022 All-American second team

2022 first-team All-Big Ten

2021 third-Team All-Big Ten

Scorecard:

Overall- 89.6

Tackling- 77

Run Def- 68

Zone- 87

Press- 80

Speed- 71

Strength- 89

Agility- 89

Acceleration- 71

QBR Allowed- 73.7

THE GOOD

Tall with incredibly long arms and length.

Shows good quickness and mobility to stay with his receiver.

Closes quickly on receivers to make the tackle.

Sound tackling technique

Intelligent defender with good route recognition and processing speed. Has elite instincts.

Patient and disciplined on releases.

Never loses track of the ball.

Mirrors incredibly well.

Elite work at winning jump balls. Has great vertical explosiveness.

Strong, physical and competitive at the catch point.

Very good body control and extremely fluid.

Physical enough to take on blocks in the run or screen game.

Versatile enough to cover both man and zone alignments.

THE BAD

Overly aggressive and physical which leads to numerous flags.

Extremely handsy.

His speed won’t win him many races.

Due to his size he can be slow to transition or turn quickly to get downfield.

Plays tall and flat footed leading to further issues of him turning to the ball.

Footwork on back peddle needs work.

Over pursues angles.

Can hesitate or give up on a play too easily.

THE FIT

Best as an outside corner covering the boundary, preferably in press-man.

Late first-round value.

(CBS Rank: 20)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Brandon Carr