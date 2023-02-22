Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile flips things back to the offense as we take a look at wide receiver Noah Brown.

2022 Stats: 16G, 43 Receptions, 555 Receiving Yards, 12.9 Y/R, 3 TDs, 58.1% Catch%

Year Review: The Cowboys showed a lot of faith in Noah Brown last offseason when they brought him back. Brown earn a much-increased role in the offense this past season after the training camp injury to James Washington and slow recovery of Michael Gallup, which paid off in a career year for the 27 year old.

Brown’s 43 receptions and 555 receiving yards were career-highs, and his 74 targets were tied for the third-most in Dallas’ offense.

Big grab by Noah Brown pic.twitter.com/F59Kkrabzm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

RT IF YOU DID NOT BELIEVE



COOPER RUSH TO NOAH BROWN TOUCHDOWN!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/k4MwlePsVh — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

COOPER RUSH TO NOAH BROWN



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GMw1LVgTSj — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 2, 2022

Brown started the 2022 season red-hot, recording 25 receptions for 339 yards in Dallas’ first seven games. After that, things took a turn. Brown would go on to catch just 18 passes for 216 yards in the Cowboys’ final nine games of the season.

For making just a little over $1M on the year, Brown overproduced for what he was getting paid. You could argue that 74 targets are too much for a receiver of Brown’s caliber, but he did have a decent season, especially in the first half of the year.

Free Agent Outlook: While Brown had a career year, it’s hard to see him earning a big-money, long-term deal on the open market this spring.

One thing that will likely keep teams from offering Brown a long-term deal is his lack of separation. According to Next Gen Stats, Brown was tied for the league's sixth-worst separation rate (2.3) this past season.

In today’s NFL, you need receivers that can separate and create space, especially if you don’t have a great quarterback. While Brown is a decent contested catcher, his lack of ability to create separation will likely cost him in free agency.

A couple of comparable receivers to Brown who signed in free agency last year are listed below. In all likelihood, the former sixth-round pick will sign a similar deal this spring.

Final Verdict: Noah Brown always seemed to somehow find his way back to Dallas for the past six seasons, but there’s a good chance that will finally come to an end this year.

The Cowboys need receivers who have elite speed and can separate, neither of which Brown excels at.

In a perfect world, Dallas would bring Brown back at the $1M they did last offseason and have him serve as their No. 4 or 5 wideout, but he will get a bigger offer elsewhere in free agency, causing his tenure in Dallas to come to an end.

Prediction: Brown signs a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.