Cowboys moving Jeff Blasko to be new running backs coach

The Cowboys had a large turnover of the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The exodus was led by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Other coaches like quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and running backs coach Skip Peete were also not re-signed once their contracts expired. The Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator. And they have now settled on a new running backs coach.

The Cowboys have promoted offensive line assistant coach Jeff Blasko to running backs coach. Blasko had been with the Cowboys since Mike McCarthy took over in 2020, and he also worked with McCarthy for a few years in Green Bay. He spent one season in between those stops with the Cleveland Browns.

Now it will be interesting to see just who Blasko will be coaching. Ezekiel Elliott is a potential cap casualty, although he is willing to take a reduced salary to stay. Tony Pollard is a free agent and we are waiting to see if the Cowboys will franchise tag him. Blasko could either be running it back with Zeke and Pollard, or maybe just one of them, or even neither, in which case the Cowboys would have to re-load in free agency and the draft.