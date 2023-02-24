Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has had his share of up and downs so far in his young career, but everything finally came together for him in 2022. In his third season, the 25-year-old former fourth-round pick solidified himself as one of the Cowboys best offensive lineman and ended up making his first Pro Bowl. His impressive season led him to recently being named as one of the NFL’s Most Improved by Nate Tice of The Athletic.

Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys Biadasz had flashes as both a run and pass blocker over his first two seasons in Dallas, before showing more consistency this season and earning his first Pro Bowl nod. Biadasz cleaned up his footwork during his third year as a starter, which allowed him to use his size at center in more advantageous ways as a run blocker. He also took a huge leap in the mental side of the game, sorting out protections at a quicker rate to get the Cowboys’ line on the same page and take some of the load off Dak Prescott. The Cowboys suffered a notable drop in efficiency after Biadasz suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the season, especially in the run game. His growth helped solidify the middle of a Dallas line that faced constant shuffling because of injuries at the tackle positions.

If not for Tony Pollard, who had a breakout season of his own, the improved play of Biadasz in 2022 would’ve likely gained a lot more attention than it received. No doubt he was an important part of the Cowboys offensive line last year, even with the revolving door next to him at left guard.

The former Wisconsin product will enter the 2023 season with one year remaining on his rookie contract. While the Cowboys retain his rights for at least one more year, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a potential contract extension could be in the works this offseason.

Having said that though, where Tyler Biadasz falls in the pecking order with other players looking for long-term extension from the Cowboys like CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs could complicate matters. Positional value suggests they would rank higher on the priority list, but even still, a contract extension for Biadasz shouldn’t be ruled out either.

It’s going to be interesting to see where Biadasz takes his game from here and what his future holds with the Dallas Cowboys. With one Pro Bowl appearance under his belt, and with more room to grow as a player, the Cowboys might want to lock him down with a contract.