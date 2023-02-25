Dallas Cowboys draft 2023: WR Jalin Hyatt scouting report

We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at wide receiver Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee.

Jalin Hyatt was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked 33rd among wide receivers. At first he chose Virginia Tech to play in college but quickly decommitted and went to the Tennessee Volunteers instead.

Hyatt played 10 games for the Volunteers in 2020 during his freshman season. He made 20 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the year with an average of 13.8 yards per reception and 78.6 QB rating when targeted.

In 2021 as a sophomore, Hyatt played 13 games. He managed to make 21 receptions for 226 yards and again scored two touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 YPC and improved his QB rating when targeted to 107.0.

It was 2022 when Hyatt really turned his game on playing in 12 games. He had a monumental season making 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and scoring an unbelievable 15 touchdowns. He led the country in QB rating when targeted with 156.5. Against Alabama, Hyatt became a one-man highlight reel for the season by having six receptions and five touchdowns. He averaged 34.5 yards per catch during the game.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee Volunteers

Junior

4-star high school recruit

Height- 6”0

Weight- 177

Awards- 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner

2022 All-American First Team

2022 All-SEC First Team

Scorecard:

Overall- 89.0/100

Catching- 82

Route Running- 79

Speed- 98/100

Strength- 79/100

Acceleration- 99/100

Agility- 90/100

QB Rating- 149.0

THE GOOD

Has insane levels of speed for his size. Ran the 100m in 10.45 seconds and has recorded an unofficial 40-yard time of 4.31 before the NFL Scouting Combine.

Downfield shows good ability to track the ball.

Long arms and big wingspan allow for a huge catch radius.

Makes good recovery on under-thrown passes.

Has good yards-after-catch skills and eats up field quick.

Some of the best acceleration power among the wide receivers.

Plenty of tape showing his strength to beat press man or getting off jams.

No issues with concentration catches.

Natural at catching passes away from his frame. Highlight reel will show plenty of spectacular catches with elite body control.

Can create just enough separation with his route running.

Good suddenness and agility to his running.

Smooth accelerator and getting through his gears.

Passable grade on his run blocking.

Dominated some of the best defensive backs in college during 2022.

THE BAD

Only one season of elite production. His freshman and sophomore tape is both limited and has nothing to note.

Can get lost finding space on scramble drills.

Very limited route tree and formation usage.

Lack of experience against press cover.

Concerns of play-style converting to the NFL where he won’t just be able to win solely due to his speed and burst.

There will be a steep learning curve for Hyatt on formations and concepts.

Slim frame and build to take impact.

May have to be a pure slot only receiver in the NFL limiting his versatility.

THE FIT

Ideally Hyatt will want to be the WR2 or slot receiver in the NFL. Deep threat or space creator on an offense that will demand attention making the rest of the receiver corps better.

Early second round value.

(CBS Rank: 56)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Rocket Ismail