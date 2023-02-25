There are no more vacancies on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Of course, Roger Staubach was the first player to win the award in 1978, followed by Troy Aikman in 1997 and then Jason Witten in 2012. The latest addition of the honor went to Dak Prescott in early February of this year at the NFL Honors. Fittingly, Witten held his annual Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony on Thursday night at The Star in Frisco to highlight exemplary leadership in college football. So, while the Cowboys’ all-time receiving leader spoke highly of the three amateur players being honored, he did so as well when asked about Prescott winning the very award he did over a decade ago. “It was one of those proud moments,” Witten said when asked what it meant to see Prescott win the award. “Dak has had a lot of great influences in his life and none greater than his mom, and many coaches along the way. But you like to think in some small way when he came into the league you were able to show him a little bit of it.” Both Prescott and Witten got acquainted with each other during the former’s rookie season back in 2016 after taking over for longtime franchise quarterback Tony Romo. By that point, Witten had more than established himself as one of the Cowboys’ franchise pillars with 13 seasons under his belt.

Despite playing as a true freshman, Johnston didn’t take over the game right away. In his first two years, Johnston was primarily used as a deep threat, with nearly 45% of his targets coming on throws over 20 yards down the field. But with new head coach Sonny Dykes, and Broyles Award winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, bringing the Air Raid to TCU in 2022, Johnston’s role evolved in a big way. That led to a breakout year for Johnston, who has now positioned himself as one of the top receivers in this draft with a very good chance to be selected in the first round. His size, play style, and Texas roots make him an obvious target for the Cowboys, as well. Route Running: Players with the size that Johnston has are usually weak route runners, but Johnston is the exception to that rule. He’s not among the draft’s top route runners, but he more than holds his own. He’s at his best against zone coverage, as he has a great sense of how to move between zones and maintain great leverage to get himself open. Hands: Drops have been a recurring problem for Johnston, though they tend to come in spurts. Only five other receivers in this draft class had more drops per reception than Johnston. But when he’s not going through a drop issue, which is most of the time, he has a great catch radius and displays good physicality at the catch point. Playmaking Ability: Johnston’s first two seasons at TCU featured a limited role, but one that saw him work almost exclusively as a big-play receiver. To that end, he did very well, and continued to show those traits this year; five of Johnston’s six touchdowns were on throws over 20 yards.

The Cowboys showed interest in Bobby Wagner to some extent last March — defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with the eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker directly, lobbing the idea of a potential reunion from their days in Seattle — but talks never grew serious. Ultimately, the team determined, Wagner’s services came at too great a financial cost. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. One year later, the Wagner-to-Dallas possibility could end in similar fashion. But there is a key difference this time. With a $6.8 million charge in dead money, Jaylon Smith counted more against the Cowboys’ salary cap last season than any linebacker on the roster. The fact Smith, who was released in 2021, is off the financial books for the 2023 league year could allow more license to invest at the position.

