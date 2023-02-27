We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at offence guard O’Cyrus Torrence from Florida.

O’Cyrus Torrence was given a 3-star rating by 247 Sports coming out of high school. He chose the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns to start his college football career. Torrence was given a starting role at left guard from day one for the Ragin’ Cajuns as a freshman. During his first season he played 13 out of 14 games and allowed no quarterback hits or sacks on 859 snaps.

Torrence continued to play at Louisiana as a sophomore. In 2020 the coaches moved him to right guard where again he allowed zero QB hits and no sacks on 701 snaps. It took until 2021 for Torrence to allow his first QB hit. In his junior season he played 807 snaps at right guard and allowed no sacks.

In his fourth year, Torrence transferred to Florida to test himself in the SEC. On 698 snaps for the Gators, Torrence once again allowed no hits or sacks while playing guard. During his four years in college Torrence allowed 25 total pressures and no sacks.

OG O’Cyrus Torrence

Florida Gators

Senior

3-star high school recruit

Height- 6”5

Weight- 337

Hand- 11 1/4

Wingspan- 84”

Arm length- 33 7/8

Awards - 2022 First Team All-American

2022 First team SEC

2021 First Team Sun Belt

2020 Second Team Sun Belt

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.7/100

Pass Block- 78

Run Block- 98

Speed- 49/100

Strength- 97/100

Acceleration- 78/100

Agility- 57/100

THE GOOD

In four years never allowed a single sack which included a season in the SEC.

Insanely strong and physically imposing with his height and weight.

Owns the running game with power. Running backs have an easy time hitting the glaring holes he creates.

Best run blocker in this year’s offensive line class.

Forklifts defenders at ease with power and leverage.

Grip strength is solid.

Anchors well in pass protection. Bull rushers never win.

Short area quickness is a passable grade given his size.

Has natural balance and good technique in his sets to squat down.

Sets a wide base on pass sets making him immovable.

Played both right and left guard in college. At the Senior Bowl he displayed quality blocking on both sides.

Highly competitive. Was dominating in Louisiana but wanted to test himself in the SEC.

No issues with hand placement.

Shows good awareness and intelligence by knowing his blocking assignments along with his other offensive linemen positioning. Never out of position on twists and shows good vision.

THE BAD

Due to his size, faster rushers can get the better of him.

Has poor agility and foot speed making it hard for him to sustain the pace throughout the play.

Late in games his stamina and energy fails him leading to inconsistent and lackadaisical technique in pass protection.

His movement gets mechanical in pass protection as the game wears on.

Arm length is short which reduces his versatility on the line.

Reactions can be a touch slow at times which is an issue given his athletic traits.

Although he rarely bites on twists he does struggle to keep up athletically with them.

Feet stop working when engaged and relies on power, in the NFL this will cause holding issues.

THE FIT

O’Cyrus Torrence is one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft. He’s a gigantic human with the game tape to back up his power on the field. But he’s also one of the most scheme-specific lineman in his class. He needs to be drafted to a run-heavy offense looking to use a lot of gap power, not looking for him to help extend time in the pocket. He’s only suited to play as a guard due to arm length and agility. He has the strength, power and intelligence to play at a high level in the right scheme, but his functional athleticism reduces his range in the NFL.

Mid-to-late first-round value for the right offense

(CBS Rank: 15)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

Nate Newton