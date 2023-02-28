The Dallas Cowboys need two add some more cornerback help at some point this offseason. Kevin King was a former second-round pick (33rd overall) by Mike McCarthy as the then head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2017. A reunion between the two could be mutually beneficial for both parties.

It’s somewhat surprising Kevin King hasn’t really been linked more to the Dallas Cowboys due to his obvious connection with Mike McCarthy. What is surprising though is the fact he’s flying so far under the radar among the cornerbacks available in free agency this year that he’s been all but forgotten. There is a reason for that though.

After battling multiple injuries throughout his young career with the Packers, Kevin King decided to take a year-long sabbatical in 2022 for health purposes according to PFF. Despite numerous offers to play last season, he stuck to his guns and should now be looking for a new team to play for in 2023. This is where the Cowboys come into play.

As far as “team needs” are concerned, cornerback sits near the top of the Dallas Cowboys list this offseason. Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright can’t be considered anything more than just depth players heading into 2023, both Anthony Brown and C.J. Goodwin are now free agents, and Jordan Lewis could possibly be a salary-cap casualty. That would leave just Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as the only reliable players right now.

The Cowboys will no doubt address the CB position at some point this offseason. Whether it comes through the 2023 NFL Draft or via free agency, possibly both, is anyone’s guess as of right now. The only thing we know for sure is that we will see a few new faces added to the CB room before the start of the 2023 season.

One of those new faces could very well be Kevin King. While the obvious connection to Mike McCarthy at the very least opens the door for the possibility of the two reuniting, the fact the former Packers second-round pick also fits the parameters Dan Quinn prefers at the position only strengthens the argument a reunion could be in the works.

Kevin King was drafted with pick 33 of round 2 in the 2017 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1292 CB from 1987 to 2017. https://t.co/3DY8jtMDa8 #RAS pic.twitter.com/Hl833UwU3s — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 26, 2023

Marred by an injury-riddled professional career so far, it’s easy to forget the type of player Kevin King was coming out of Washington in 2017. The 6’3”, 200-pound CB is a physically imposing player due to his size and athleticism. If healthy now, he could form a dynamic duo opposite Trevon Diggs with the Dallas Cowboys.

And as luck would have it, Kevin King probably fits in that “bargain bin” criteria the Dallas Cowboys have been known to dig through as far as free agent additions are concerned. With a well documented injury history, and a year removed from the game, it’s highly unlikely teams will be throwing big money at him this offseason.

The more likely scenario is Kevin King ends up signing a one-year “prove it” type of deal where he can hopefully land a much more lucrative contract extension when he hits free agency once again after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The only question is, will that chance come with the Dallas Cowboys or another team?

The red flags surrounding Kevin King are pretty obvious. His lengthy injury history is a concern, however, the reward could far outweigh the risk involved if the Dallas Cowboys do indeed bring him aboard. At the very least he would fill a hole prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. Sounds like a win-win.