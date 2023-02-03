Contract aside, Dallas is hoping for many more years with Dak under center.

MOBILE, Ala. – The Cowboys have changed their play-caller. There will be a new offensive coordinator as well as a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. There will be new voices and faces surrounding Dak Prescott next season. But when it comes to the passing game, don’t expect any other major changes for the Cowboys this year. In fact, the team’s brass sounds rather confident that Prescott will not only be here for a while, but maybe even another … decade? That’s what Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on Wednesday regarding Prescott, who turns 30 in July.

Unlike a career, some things can last forever.

FRISCO - Tom Brady is leaving. But his final interception ball is forever. Jayron Kearse, the play-making safety of the Dallas Cowboys, will forever be able to lay claim to being an important answer to a trivia question: “Who was the last player to intercept a Brady pass?’’ As Cowboys fans will recall fondly, the big play occurred during this year’s Wild Card round matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas, when the Cowboys cruised to a resounding 31-14 victory. ... and made the 45-year-old Brady appear almost mortal.

Is the Jones’ philosophy a winning one?

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys have not advanced past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs since Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin powered Dallas to Super Bowl glory in the 1995 season, and his remarks Tuesday at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama shed some light as to what some of the reasons for that drought may be. The Cowboys have gone 12 consecutive playoff runs without reaching the conference championship round, the longest such streak in NFL playoff history. When asked about how the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles utilized “aggressive offseasons” to represent the NFC in the two most recent Super Bowls, Jones elaborated on his risk tolerance in comparison to those teams in which he compared apples to oranges in lumping the two teams’ philosophies together.

The Cowboys’ possible draft prospects are getting a firsthand viewing from Jerry Jones.

After Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters which quarterback stood out to him. Coincidentally, that quarterback happened to be from the program closest to AT&T Stadium, as Jones said he was “most impressed” with TCU’s Max Duggan. “He just looked comfortable. He looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”

Another offseason, another chance to bolster the offensive line.

FRISCO, TX — Protecting the edges of the offensive line is paramount, but so is making sure defenders aren’t getting the matador treatment on their way to bull rushing Dak Prescott into oblivion. That means, for the Dallas Cowboys, that as they work to finalize the replacement of outgoing offensive line coach Joe Philbin, they must also put eyes on what the interior of their OL will look like in 2023. The high ankle sprain suffered by Tyler Biadasz in December revealed just how precarious the depth was at the position, even if only in the moment, and free agency might impact that further. It’s time to take a closer look at the interior offensive line setup in Dallas.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.