East West Shrine Bowl game: Standout players on the Dallas Cowboys watchlist

A Shrine Bowl competition update on who stood out from the game that could interest Dallas.

By Mike_Poland
NCAA Football: East West Shrine Bowl Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first game on the all-star schedule, the Shrine Bowl, is in the books. A defensive dominated game saw the West All-Stars win 12-3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No touchdown was scored and it became a battle of the kickers. Here is a list of standouts from the competition that would interest the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Moody Kicker

Won the Shrine Bowl MVP award after making all four field goals. Two of his field goal attempts were over 50 yards.

Syracuse kicker Andre Szymt was good from 30 yards for the East All-Stars.

Trey Dean III, Safety

A good week capped off with an interception and return of 16 yards.

Jordan Mims, Running back

Mims stood out when he got the chance in a game dominated so much by the defense. His 30-yard run showcased his next-level speed.

Nic Jones, Cornerback

Jones had a good week and got better each day. He was always around the ball during the game and making pass breakups. His highlight was a late-game interception.

Xavian Valladay, Running back

He made a good play to start the game.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Wide Receiver

He made some tough catches, one for a big 18-yard gain.

B.J. Thompson, Linebacker

The Stephen F. Austin product has had a good week. His pressure up front and sack flashed his pass rushing skills.

Jose Ramirez, Defensive end

A productive game with his strip sack being the highlight of his day.

Caleb Murphy, Defensive end

His sack combined with Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner was a fantastic play.

Tavion Thomas, Running back

He had a good run for 29-yards.

Ochaun Mathis, Defensive line

The Cornhusker got to put on a display of his defensive power.

Other weekly winners:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB

A.T. Perry, WR

Zay Flowers, WR

Atonio Mafi, OG

Dante Stills, DT

Habakkuk Baldonado, DE

Terell Smith, CB

