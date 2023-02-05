After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator.

The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.” Dallas was fourth in scoring in 2022 at 27.5 points per game. The Cowboys averaged 5.4 yards per play, though Dak Prescott threw 15 interceptions in just 12 games. Prescott was phenomenal in the team’s wild-card win over the Buccaneers before throwing two interceptions in the team’s divisional loss to the 49ers. Schottenheimer served as a consultant for the Cowboys during the 2021 season. He last officially coached in the NFL in 2021 when he served as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s tumultuous Urban Meyer season. Before spending a season with the Jaguars, Schottenheimer was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for three seasons. Seattle went 12-4 in 2020, Schottenheimer’s third and final there, and scored over 28 points per game, but the offense struggled over the final weeks of the season. After scoring 31 points or more in seven of the team’s first eight games, Seattle failed to score more than 26 points in all but one of its final six games of the season. The Seahawks then lost 30-20 to the Rams in a wild-card playoff game.

Though last season ended in disappointment, the Cowboys have a lot of promising looking talent for next year’s team. Sam Williams stands out among them and shined when given limited chances last year.

Like most players, Williams’ scouting report offered both good and bad areas of evaluation. He also had a polarizing off the field issue that soured him to some fans and teamsaround the NFL. Quinn saw enough to make sure Williams was a part of the Cowboys in 2022 and beyond. Williams had a strong rookie season. A general theme on his scouting report was he had strength, grit and plenty of speed off the edge but he was often relying on natural ability and not technique. His 12.5 sacks his senior season set a school record but an apparent lack of flexibility and bend prevented him from being a top-tier edge rushing prospect in the Draft. While Williams didn’t exactly put all criticisms to bed, he showed he was every bit worthy of being a second round draft pick. Williams logged four sacks and 22 total pressures in his first season. Quinn wasn’t scared to play Williams in critical situations and it largely paid off with Williams logging 273 snaps in the defensive line rotation and an additional 245 on special teams. Despite playing in a crowed position group populated with names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler, and Dorance Armstrong, Williams carved out a regular role on defense.

Having steadily improved over the last couple years, Terence Steele has become a starting caliber right tackle. His contract status makes his return not only possible, but more than manageable.

If Dallas tenders Steele at one of those first two amounts, any team wanting to sign him to a contract would have to surrender a first- or second-round draft pick if the Cowboys decided not to match. The final amount would still allow the Cowboys to match and keep Steele without draft compensation. Considering that many right tackles are now making $15 million per year or more, getting Steele back at even the first-round tender amount would be a bargain. And with the added protection of draft compensation, no team would dare try to snag him away. Even the second-round amount would likely be a sufficient deterrent. One important factor in this is the season-ending ACL injury that Steele suffered in early December. But based on positive reports of his 2023 playing prospects and only turning 26 years old in June, Steele’s free agency stock shouldn’t be too adversely affected by the injury. Even with the injury, Dallas could be flirting with trouble if they try to go with the lowest RFA tender. While getting Steele back at just $2.6 million would be nice, the lack of any draft pick compensation threat could prompt some teams to come calling. You can never underestimate the market for players depending on what else is out there. Back in 2015, who could’ve guessed that the Jaguars would offer offensive tackle Jermey Parnell a significant contract after five years of backup work in Dallas? If other teams have cap space to burn, which the Cowboys almost never do, then you don’t want them setting the price for a guy you’d like to keep.

The Cowboys have a pressing need at wide receiver and amidst the more notable prospects, a new name is emerging.

Jayden Reed, the 6-0 foot senior from Michigan State, has been impressive this week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.Reed was the fastest-recorded player on the first day of the Senior Bowl. The wide receiver was clocked at 20.05 mph, with Iowa State Wideout Xavier Hutchinson the next closest at 19.92 mph. As a Michigan State fan, Reed had a very disappointing year despite being projected as one of the best wideouts in the country to start the year.For those who pay attention to college football, Reed showed the type of talent he could be in 2021. Last year he caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns. It helped that he played alongside rookie standout Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks, but he will have that type of talent around him if the Cowboys happen to take him. When doing more research on him, scouts continue to talk about his top-end speed, and he is excellent at creating separation. Before this week started, he was a top-100 prospect worthy of a day-two pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Even as an undersized wide receiver.

