In 2018 Brian Schottenheimer was hired to be the new offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks after spending the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as the quarterbacks coach. In his first year calling plays, Schottenheimer led the number one ranked rushing offense (2,560 total rushing yards) and was tied for the sixth most points per game (26.8). Prior to Schottenheimer calling plays, Russell Wilson threw 11 interceptions each of the previous two seasons with a passer rating lower than 96 both years. Schottenheimer’s arrival led to Russell Wilson posting a career high 110.9 passer rating, 7 interceptions, and 35 touchdown passes — a career high at the time.

Fast forward to 2020 and Russell Wilson is coming off throwing 40 touchdowns on the season (career high) meaning that in two out of three years of Schottenheimer calling plays — Russell Wilson threw for a career high in touchdowns. This is where the Seattle Seahawks offense ranked in yards and points per game each season of Schottenheimer’s tenure (per ESPN).

2018

Yards - 18th

Points - 8th

2019

Yards - 8th

Points - 9th

2020

Yards - 17th

Points - 8th

The Seahawks were one of the more efficient teams when passing the football in the red zone. In 2018 Russell Wilson threw the fourth most touchdowns in the red zone (23), went on to lead the league in 2019 (25), and was second in 2020 (29). It’s noteworthy that Schottenheimer will now have a quarterback that’s much more consistent at reading the middle of the field when compared to Russell Wilson.

Overall, the Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t some amazing home run hire, but it brings a fresh mind to an offense that’s lacked consistency.