The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but that doesn’t mean we don’t already have prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, here are my way-too-early favorites for the Cowboys to add on the offensive side of the ball. These selections are based on the Cowboys current roster needs and how each prospect fits the parameters the organization typically goes by. That’s to hopefully make it as realistic as possible, plus it makes it a little bit more challenging.

QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

If the Dallas Cowboys need a new QB2 behind Dak Prescott, Hendon Hooker could not only be that, but could also potentially push No. 4 like no one else has since taking over as starter in 2016. The 6’3”, 208-pound former Tennessee QB is just as talented as any passer in the 2023 draft class and might just have more upside. It may take a Day 2 pick to land his services, but it could be well worth it to upgrade the position.

buying low on Hendon Hooker because of the injury feels like a Very Cowboys Maneuver https://t.co/52EuHbRHW6 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) February 1, 2023

RB - Kendre Miller, TCU

There’s a lot of good running backs in the 2023 draft class, but very few of them possess the type of all-around skill set Kendre Miller does. The 6’0”, 220-pound RB checks nearly all the boxes NFL teams are looking for. He runs with power, patience, vision, contact balance, speed, and has surprising elusiveness. He’s even shown he can be a capable receiver out of the backfield. He could be the Cowboys new RB1 from Day 1 as a rookie.

Kendre Miller’s style reminds of another RB with the same last name. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RMeStQ1zY3 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 19, 2023

WR (X, Z, Slot) - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State; Tyler Scott, Cincinnati; Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Xavier Hutchinson (6’3”, 210)

Xavier Hutchinson is a big, physical WR who is somehow flying a little bit under the radar in the 2023 draft class. He’s been one of the more productive receivers in college football over the past few years and has the required skill set/talent to be one of the more talented WRs at the next level as well. He is a good route runner and rarely drops passes thrown his way due to his vice-like grip hands.

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson is one of the best route-runners in this class. Uses sudden, quick movements to consistently uncover and beat press coverage. Pretty rare fluidity for a WR listed at 6-3. pic.twitter.com/z4WcvKJxpb — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 23, 2023

Tyler Scott (5’11”, 185)

Tyler Scott’s name isn’t one that’s tossed around a lot among the top WRs in the 2023 draft class, but expect that to start changing the further along we get into the draft season. The former Cincinnati WR not only possesses the elite speed to provide the deep threat element severely lacking from the Cowboys passing game, but he also has the short area quickness to be in underneath weapon as well.

Looking for an underrated WR prospect?#Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is one of my favorites in the class. A legit day 2 prospect with Tyler Lockett upside in the NFL.



Elite speed, gear change and short-area suddenness. pic.twitter.com/dwiUca8fIw — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 12, 2023

Jayden Reed (5’10”, 191)

Jayden Reed, much like Tyler Scott, possesses that game changing type of speed teams covet in the NFL. The former Michigan State WR immediately create separation at the snap the ball and is a danger to take his route vertical due to his elite speed or break it off underneath because of his precision route running. He has the ability and talent to be a plug-and-play slot WR with the Cowboys and be a factor on special teams as well.

WR Jayden Reed showing off his see-yah speed.



Also did a nice job returning punts today. pic.twitter.com/6BaAZvAFpT — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2023

TE - Sam LaPorta, Iowa (6’4”, 250)

Don’t judge a book by its cover is a good way to describe Sam LaPorta’s game. He won’t wow anyone with his size or speed, but he’s the type of tight end who will immediately become a quarterbacks favorite target in the passing game. Whether it’s in-line or out of the slot, LaPorta is a competitive blocker and sound route-runner on all levels of the field. With the Cowboys he could compete with Jake Ferguson from Day 1 to be the TE1 in 2023.

OT - Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion; Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Nick Saldiveri (6’6”, 311)

Nick Saldiveri saw time at both right tackle and right guard during his time at Old Dominion. He has the ability to be a starting caliber RT at the next level, but he showed off his versatility to kick inside to guard and even center at the Senior Bowl, where many believe will be his best fit in the NFL. The versatility to play nearly any position on the OL is something the Cowboys love.

Nick Saldiveri is having himself a week at the Senior Bowl!



The @ODUFootball iOL is playing all over the middle of the OL and looking good in doing so pic.twitter.com/zEZLkTxGjp — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Wanya Morris (6’4”, 317)

With experience at both left and right tackle, the former Tennessee and Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris is an intriguing prospect for the Dallas Cowboys. With 35 3/8” arms and a 85 6/8” wingspan, Morris has the required length to play tackle at the next level. He checks nearly all of the other boxes teams look for a starting OT as well, however, consistency has been a problem for him. That could possibly be fixed with better NFL coaching.

Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris with a clean pass set to wash the rusher out of the rep. He’s looked like the most athletic OL on the American team at the #SeniorBowl. pic.twitter.com/FFcn6SkQt8 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 1, 2023

IOL - Steve Avila, TCU; Warren McLendon, Georgia

Steve Avila (6’3”, 332)

Hands, leverage, power, footwork, balance, and good grip strength, Steve Avila could possibly be atop the Dallas Cowboys wishlist among the offensive guards in 2023 draft class. He just recently pretty much dominated the competition at the Senior Bowl and even showed off some versatility by taking snaps at center. With the Cowboys he could possibly be a plug-and-play LG depending on what happens at LT with Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith.

Steve Avila has been one of the top lineman in Mobile. Hands, footwork, leverage… he made himself money this week. pic.twitter.com/XPT9JXurDi — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 3, 2023

Warren McLendon (6’4”, 304)

Warren McLendon was predominantly a right tackle with a little experience on the left side during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, but his best position at the next level in the NFL is expected to be inside at offensive guard. Some would disagree, but nonetheless, his position versatility to play either guard or tackle would be an added bonus for the Dallas Cowboys. They could use more depth with starting potential at either position.

Warren McLendon Jr doesn't give up any ground. Stones the EDGE pic.twitter.com/2lglWcMAx5 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

OC - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (6’4”, 311)

Ricky Stromberg is an experienced interior offensive lineman. During his career with the Razorbacks he started at both left and right guard early on before settling in as their starting center. With Tyler Biadasz entering the final year of his contract in 2023, and with little to no depth behind him, Stromberg could be his eventual replacement while providing much-needed depth.